Kings and Mason football teams prepare for another journey this season

MASON, Ohio — There is plenty of anticipation as the high school football season kicks off next week.

The WCPO High School Insider Podcast made a visit to the Deerfield Crossing Chick-fil-A Monday afternoon to highlight the Kings and Mason football programs.

This was the fourth special event this high school football preseason around Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Chick-fil-A restaurants.

Kings Knights look to continue success after special postseason journey

Kings Knights look to continue success after special postseason journey

Kings (13-2 in 2022), a Division II state semifinalist last season, will have a younger team that is eager to gain experience this year.

"We have had a really good offseason and have some special talent coming up in our younger grades so the expectations are still high but we know we play a daunting schedule," Kings coach Alex Garvin said this summer.

Garvin was a featured guest on the podcast along with seniors Camden Crooks (offensive tackle), Paul Kelly (defensive back/running back/wide receiver) and Colton Weisbrod (linebacker/defensive back).

Garvin discussed the Knights' preseason as the team prepares for the season opener at Sycamore Aug. 18 before hosting Turpin Aug. 25 in the Eastern Cincinnati Conference opener.

Mason Comets build bonds that go beyond the football field

Mason Comets build bonds that go beyond the football field

Mason (10-3 in 2022), a Division I regional semifinalist last season, has to also replace some important positions due to graduation.

"The product that we put on this field — the community should be proud every Friday night," Mason coach Brian Castner said this summer.

Castner, who enters his 14th season as the Comets' head coach, joined the podcast to discuss the expectations for the Comets, who open the season against visiting Gahanna Lincoln Aug. 18. He also reflected upon the tradition at Mason and how important it is to the school community.

Senior linebacker Kai Woolfolk, senior defensive end/tight end Liam McManes, senior left tackle Vaughn Johnson and senior tight end Quinn Brown also joined the discussion for the Comets.

Subscribe to High School Insider with Mike Dyer podcast: