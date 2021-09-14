Watch
HS Insider: McNicholas football coach Mike Orlando discusses the Rockets' 4-0 start

Provided by McNicholas High School
The McNicholas High School football team has a 4-0 record for the second straight season. The Rockets play host to Roger Bacon Friday night.
Posted at 3:44 PM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 15:44:02-04

The McNicholas High School football team is enjoying a 4-0 record for the second straight season while preparing for a home game against visiting Roger Bacon Friday night.

McNicholas coach Mike Orlando joined the WCPO High School Insider to reflect on this season, his 11 years as head coach and how the school community has supported the Rockets over the years. McNicholas defeated Highlands 27-21 Sept. 10 in what is believed to be the first football meeting between the programs.

Also, high school football analyst Dave Berk discusses Southwest Ohio football, college recruiting and what he expects from the second half of this season.

Plus, you will hear discussion about Friday's Moeller (4-0) versus St. Xavier (4-0) game at Nippert Stadium.

Listen to this episode in the player above.

