HS Insider: How teams are preparing for the 50th annual OHSAA football postseason

CINCINNATI — Welcome to the playoffs.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs start Friday night with 57 Cincinnati-area teams in action during the first round this weekend.

The WCPO High School Insider delves into the postseason with interviews with Lakota West coach Tom Bolden, Moeller coach Mark Elder, Kings coach Alex Garvin and Wyoming coach Aaron Hancock.

These coaches reflect upon the success of the regular season and how they approach the playoffs with their respective teams.

Listen to this episode in the player below:



The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the final computer points ratings for football teams across seven divisions in Ohio.

There are 448 schools qualifying for the 50th annual postseason tournament.

The schedule is for the first round of the postseason Oct. 29-30.

During the playoffs, the first- and second-round games are hosted by the better-seeded team. Neutral sites will be used beginning with the third round (regional semifinals).

Divisions I, II, III and IV play on Friday nights, while Divisions V, VI and VII play on Saturday nights. All playoff games begin at 7 p.m.

The state football finals are scheduled from Dec. 2-5 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

In Division I, Region 4, Moeller (7-3) is the No. 1 seed and will host Oak Hills (0-10) Friday night at Shea Stadium in Norwood.

The Crusaders, who defeated Cleveland St. Ignatius and Lakewood St. Edward in overtime in back-to-back weeks, continue a significant turnaround under head coach Mark Elder in his second season at the school.

"I'm proud of our guys for what we've done thus far, but we've just got to have a little more consistency," Elder said.

St. Xavier (8-2), the Greater Catholic League South division champion and 2020 Division I state champion, is the No. 2 seed and will host No. 15 Hamilton (2-6).

No. 3 Lakota West (8-1) will host West Clermont (2-8) in a rematch of an Aug. 27 game the host Firebirds won 45-7.

Princeton, which has a 9-1 record for the first time since 1993, is the No. 4 seed and will host Walnut Hills (2-8). Walnut Hills head coach James Crook is a former Princeton assistant coach.

Colerain (5-5), the No. 10 seed, will travel to No. 7 Elder (4-5).

In Division II, Region 8, Kings (10-0) is the No. 2 seed and will host No. 15 Lima Senior (3-6) Friday night.

The Knights captured the Eastern Cincinnati Conference title outright on Friday night.

"With this schedule and in this conference, to bring it 10 weeks in a row and come out on the winning end – the ball has to bounce your way sometimes," Kings coach Alex Garvin said. "We had some good games; we played solid in some and didn't play solid in some and still came out with some wins."

Anderson (8-2), winner of six consecutive games, is the No. 3 seed and will host Xenia (5-4).

Winton Woods (7-3) is projected to be the No. 7 seed and host ECC opponent Turpin (6-4). Winton Woods defeated Turpin 41-19 Oct. 8.

Withrow (8-1), which has earned six shutouts this season and was undefeated through five games for the first time since 2004, is the No. 8 seed and will host Troy (6-3).

In Division III, Region 12, Badin (9-0) is the No. 1 seed and will host Vandalia Butler (3-6) Oct. 29.

The Rams won the Greater Catholic League Co-Ed title with a 48-21 win at McNicholas Friday night.

Badin coach Nick Yordy said the undefeated season has been an enjoyable journey.

"The credit goes to all of our kids and the Badin community and their families for all the support and what they do for us and the amount of work these guys put in," Yordy said.

Monroe (8-2) is the No. 2 seed and will host Alter (5-5).

Ross (7-2) is the No. 4 seed and will host Chaminade Julienne (3-5).

Hughes (6-1) is the No. 8 seed and hosts Lima Shawnee (6-4).

In Division IV, Region 16, Wyoming (10-0) is the No. 1 seed and will host No. 16 Waynesville (5-5).

This is the fourth time in the past six seasons that the Cowboys have earned a No. 1 seed.

The Cowboys, winners of 57 consecutive regular-season games, won the Cincinnati Hills League title Friday night.

"We're excited to be peaking at the right time and going to the first round of the playoffs and really starting our new season," Wyoming coach Aaron Hancock said.

McNicholas (8-1), Clinton-Massie (8-1) and Bethel-Tate (8-1) are hosting first-round games.

Taylor (5-5), Indian Hill (5-5) and Shroder (4-2) qualified.

In Division V, Region 20, Taft (7-2) is the No. 1 seed and will host No. 16 Madeira (4-6). The Senators defeated Woodward 34-20 Friday night to win the Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference title.

"Our kids are definitely putting themselves in a position to make a great run in the playoffs," Taft coach Tyler Williams said.

Roger Bacon (7-2), Reading (7-2), Mariemont (7-3) and Purcell Marian (7-3) will host first-round games.

Blanchester (5-4), Williamsburg (6-4), Summit Country Day (4-4) and East Clinton (5-5) also qualified.

In Division VI, Region 24, Cincinnati Country Day (7-2) will host Deer Park (3-7). Gamble Montessori (6-2) and St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (3-5) qualified.

In Division VII, Region 28, No. 5 Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy (7-2) will host No. 12 Fayetteville-Perry.

Lockland (4-4) and Miami Valley Christian Academy (3-7) also qualified.

The OHSAA decided in April to expand the playoffs to 16 teams per region.

The expansion to 16 qualifiers per region increased the number of football playoff qualifiers from 224 to 448.

OHSAA football playoff schedule involving Cincinnati-area teams:

Division I, Region 4 (Friday, Oct. 29)

No. 16 Oak Hills (0-10) at No. 1 Moeller (7-3)

No. 15 Hamilton (2-6) at No. 2 St. Xavier (8-2)

No. 14 West Clermont (2-8) at No. 3 Lakota West (8-1)

No. 13 Walnut Hills (2-8) at No. 4 Princeton (9-1)

No. 12 Sycamore (5-5) at No. 5 Lakota East (7-3)

No. 11 Lebanon (3-6) at No. 6 Milford (6-4)

No. 10 Colerain (5-5) at No. 7 Elder (4-5)

No. 9 Mason (4-6) at No. 8 Fairfield (5-4)

Division II, Region 8 (Friday, Oct. 29)

No. 16 Little Miami (4-6) at No. 1 Piqua (9-0)

No. 15 Lima Senior (3-6) at No. 2 Kings (10-0)

No. 14 Xenia (5-4) at No. 3 Anderson (8-2)

No. 13 Stebbins (5-4) at No. 4 Teays Valley (9-1)

No. 12 Sidney (5-5) at No. 5 Edgewood (7-2)

No. 11 Harrison (4-5) at No. 6 La Salle (5-4)

No. 10 Turpin (6-4) at No. 7 Winton Woods (7-3)

No. 9 Troy (6-3) at No. 8 Withrow (8-1)

Division III, Region 11 (Friday, Oct. 29)

No. 11 Columbus Beechcroft (7-3) at No. 6 Western Brown (8-2)

Division III, Region 12 (Friday, Oct. 29)

No. 16 Vandalia Butler (3-6) at No. 1 Badin (9-0)

No. 15 Alter (5-5) at No. 2 Monroe (8-2)

No. 14 Trotwood-Madison (3-5) at No. 3 Bellbrook (8-2)

No. 13 Chaminade Julienne (3-5) at No. 4 Ross (7-2)

No. 12 Franklin (4-6) at No. 5 St. Marys Memorial (8-2)

No. 11 Dayton Dunbar (4-3) at No. 6 Wapakoneta (8-2)

No. 10 Mount Healthy (6-4) at No. 7 Tippecanoe (8-2)

No. 9 Lima Shawnee (6-4) at No. 8 Hughes (6-1)

Division IV, Region 16 (Friday, Oct. 29)

No. 16 Waynesville (5-5) at No. 1 Wyoming (10-0)

No. 15 Dayton Oakwood (4-6) at No. 2 Eaton (9-1)

No. 14 Washington Court House (4-5) at No. 3 McNicholas (8-1)

No. 13 Dayton Northridge (7-3) at No. 4 Clinton-Massie (8-1)

No. 12 Germantown Valley View (5-5) at No. 5 Waverly (8-1)

No. 11 Shroder (4-2) at No. 6 Bethel-Tate (8-1)

No. 10 Indian Hill (5-5) at No. 7 Milton-Union (9-1)

No. 9 Taylor (5-5) at No. 8 St. Paris Graham (6-3)

Division V, Region 20 (Saturday, Oct. 30)

No. 16 Madeira (4-6) at No. 1 Taft (7-2)

No. 15 East Clinton (5-5) at No. 2 Roger Bacon (7-2)

No. 14 Greenon (6-3) at No. 3 Preble Shawnee (10-0)

No. 13 Carlisle (5-5) at No. 4 Reading (7-2)

No. 12 Summit Country Day (4-4) at No. 5 Versailles (9-1)

No. 11 Williamsburg (6-4) at No. 6 Brookville (8-2)

No. 10 Blanchester (5-4) at No. 7 Mariemont (7-3)

No. 9 Springfield Shawnee (6-4) at No. 8 Purcell Marian (7-3)

Division VI, Region 24 (Saturday, Oct. 30)

No. 16 St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (3-5) at No. 1 Mechanicsburg (10-0)

No. 15 National Trail (4-6) at No. 2 Allen East (7-3)

No. 14 Fort Recovery (3-7) at No. 3 Arcanum (8-2)

No. 13 Delphos Jefferson (3-7) at No. 4 Coldwater (8-2)

No. 12 Deer Park (3-7) at No. 5 Cincinnati Country Day (7-2)

No. 11 Anna (4-6) at No. 6 Springfield Northeastern (7-3)

No. 10 Fairbanks (5-5) at No. 7 Paint Valley (5-4)

No. 9 Gamble Montessori (6-2) at No. 8 Greeneview (6-4)

Division VII, Region 28 (Saturday, Oct. 30)

No. 16 Twin Valley South (4-6) at No. 1 Marion Local (10-0)

No. 15 Miami Valley Christian Academy (3-7) at No. 2 Tri-Village (9-1)

No. 14 Troy Christian (6-4) at No. 3 Portsmouth Notre Dame (7-2)

No. 13 Sciotoville Community (5-3) at No. 4 Riverside (7-3)

No. 12 Fayetteville-Perry (5-5) at No. 5 Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy (7-2)

No. 11 Ansonia (6-4) at No. 6 St. Henry (7-3)

No. 10 Lockland (4-4) at No. 7 New Bremen (7-3)

No. 9 Springfield Catholic Central (7-3) at No. 8 Fort Loramie (4-6)

OHSAA statewide schedule

OHSAA Football Playoffs – First Round Pairings

Division I, II, III and IV games are Friday, Oct. 29.

Division V, VI and VII games are Saturday, Oct. 30

All games kick off at 7 p.m.

Games listed with regional seed and overall record

Division 1, Region 1

16 Lorain (1-9) at 1 Lakewood St. Edward (8-1)

15 Shaker Heights (3-5) at 2 Medina (10-0)

14 Canton Glen Oak (3-6) at 3 Stow-Munroe Falls (8-2)

13 Solon (4-6) at 4 Canton McKinley (6-4)

12 Strongsville (5-5) at 5 Massillon Jackson (8-2)

11 Mentor (5-5) at 6 St. Ignatius (6-4)

10 Elyria (6-4) at 7 Cleveland Heights (8-2)

9 Berea-Midpark (6-4) at 8 Brunswick (6-4)

Division 1, Region 2

16 Delaware Hayes (3-7) at 1 Marysville (9-0)

15 Clayton Northmont (3-6) at 2 Springfield (8-1)

14 Dublin Coffman (3-7) at 3 Huber Heights Wayne (8-2)

13 Toledo Start (5-5) at 4 Toledo Whitmer (8-2)

12 Springboro (5-4) at 5 Centerville (7-3)

11 Miamisburg (6-4) at 6 Findlay (7-3)

10 Powell Olentangy Liberty (5-5) at 7 Dublin Jerome (6-4)

9 Kettering Fairmont (6-4) at 8 Perrysburg (7-3)

Division 1, Region 3

16 Thomas Worthington (2-7) at 1 Upper Arlington (10-0)

15 Grove City (2-7) at 2 Pickerington Central (9-1)

14 Westerville Central (2-7) at 3 Gahanna Lincoln (6-2)

13 Westerville North (3-7) at 4 New Albany (10-0)

12 Grove City Central Crossing (4-6) at 5 Hilliard Darby (7-3)

11 Groveport Madison (4-6) at 6 Pickerington North (7-3)

10 Lancaster (4-6) at 7 Hilliard Bradley (5-5)

9 Reynoldsburg (4-5) at 8 Hilliard Davidson (7-3)

Division 1, Region 4

16 Cincinnati Oak Hills (0-10) at 1 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (7-3)

15 Hamilton (2-6) at 2 Cincinnati St. Xavier (8-2)

14 Cincinnati West Clermont (2-8) at 3 West Chester Lakota West (8-1)

13 Cincinnati Walnut Hills (2-8) at 4 Cincinnati Princeton (9-1)

12 Cincinnati Sycamore (5-5) at 5 Liberty Township Lakota East (7-3)

11 Lebanon (3-6) at 6 Milford (6-4)

10 Cincinnati Colerain (5-5) at 7 Cincinnati Elder (4-5)

9 Mason (4-6) at 8 Fairfield (5-4)

Division 2, Region 5

16 Akron Firestone (4-6) at 1 Cleveland Benedictine (6-2)

15 Cleveland John Hay (4-6) at 2 Macedonia Nordonia (8-2)

14 Eastlake North (4-6) at 3 Akron Archbishop Hoban (6-3)

13 Ashtabula Lakeside (5-4) at 4 Hudson (8-2)

12 Maple Heights (5-4) at 5 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (8-2)

11 Warren G. Harding (5-5) at 6 Austintown-Fitch (6-3)

10 Bedford (6-3) at 7 Willoughby South (7-3)

9 Lyndhurst Brush (5-4) at 8 Painesville Riverside (6-4)

Division 2, Region 6

16 Toledo Waite (4-4) at 1 Medina Highland (9-1)

15 Toledo St. Francis de Sales (4-6) at 2 Avon (8-2)

14 Lakewood (5-5) at 3 Barberton (9-1)

13 North Olmsted (6-4) at 4 Toledo Central Catholic (8-2)

12 Toledo St. John’s Jesuit (4-5) at 5 Avon Lake (7-3)

11 Parma Heights Valley Forge (6-3) at 6 Olmsted Falls (8-2)

10 North Royalton (7-3) at 7 Fremont Ross (7-3)

9 Cleveland Rhodes (6-2) at 8 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (8-2)

Division 2, Region 7

16 Lewis Center Olentangy (3-7) at 1 Sunbury Big Walnut (10-0)

15 Worthington Kilbourne (4-6) at 2 North Canton Hoover (8-2)

14 Wooster (5-5) at 3 Delaware Olentangy Berlin (8-2)

13 Columbus Independence (5-5) at 4 Massillon Washington (8-2)

12 Uniontown Lake (5-4) at 5 Westerville South (7-2)

11 Pataskala Licking Heights (5-4) at 6 Dublin Scioto (7-3)

10 Marion Harding (7-3) at 7 Uniontown Green (7-3)

9 Canal Winchester (6-4) at 8 Whitehall-Yearling (6-3)

Division 2, Region 8

16 Morrow Little Miami (4-6) at 1 Piqua (9-0)

15 Lima Senior (3-6) at 2 Kings Mills Kings (10-0)

14 Xenia (5-4) at 3 Cincinnati Anderson (8-2)

13 Riverside Stebbins (5-4) at 4 Ashville Teays Valley (9-1)

12 Sidney (5-5) at 5 Trenton Edgewood (7-2)

11 Harrison (4-5) at 6 Cincinnati La Salle (5-4)

10 Cincinnati Turpin (6-4) at 7 Cincinnati Winton Woods (7-3)

9 Troy (6-3) at 8 Cincinnati Withrow (8-1)

Division III, Region 9

16 Akron East (5-5) at 1 Chardon (9-0)

15 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (4-6) at 2 Dover (9-0)

14 Painesville Harvey (5-4) at 3 Chagrin Falls Kenston (9-1)

13 Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (5-5) at 4 Canfield (9-1)

12 New Philadelphia (6-4) at 5 Hubbard (9-1)

11 Tallmadge (7-3) at 6 Steubenville (8-2)

10 Ravenna (7-3) at 7 Aurora (8-2)

9 Chesterfield West Geauga (7-3) at 8 Streetsboro (7-2)

Division III, Region 10

16 Copley (3-7) at 1 Norton (9-0)

15 Sylvania Southview (4-6) at 2 Millersburg West Holmes (10-0)

14 Toledo Rogers (4-5) at 3 Rocky River (7-3)

13 Lexington (4-6) at 4 Mansfield Senior (8-2)

12 Cleveland Central Catholic (3-6) at 5 Parma Padua Franciscan (7-2)

11 Caledonia River Valley (5-5) at 6 Medina Buckeye (7-3)

10 Lodi Cloverleaf (4-5) at 7 Tiffin Columbian (6-4)

9 Bay Village Bay (5-4) at 8 Parma Heights Holy Name (4-5)

Division III, Region 11

16 Columbus Bishop Watterson (5-5) at 1 Granville (9-0)

15 Columbus South (7-3) at 2 Jackson (8-2)

14 Bellefontaine (6-4) at 3 Dresden Tri-Valley (8-1)

13 Zanesville (6-3) at 4 London (8-2)

12 Washington Court House Miami Trace (7-3) at 5 Columbus Bishop Hartley (8-2)

11 Columbus Beechcroft (7-3) at 6 Mount Orab Western Brown (8-2)

10 Plain City Jonathan Alder (6-4) at 7 Columbus Eastmoor Academy (6-3)

9 Thornville Sheridan (8-2) at 8 Columbus St. Francis DeSales (6-4)

Division III, Region 12

16 Vandalia Butler (3-6) at 1 Hamilton Badin (9-0)

15 Kettering Archbishop Alter (5-5) at 2 Monroe (8-2)

14 Trotwood-Madison (4-5) at 3 Bellbrook (8-2)

13 Dayton Chaminade Julienne (3-5) at 4 Hamilton Ross (7-2)

12 Franklin (4-6) at 5 St. Mary’s Memorial (8-2)

11 Dayton Dunbar (4-3) at 6 Wapakoneta (8-2)

10 Cincinnati Mount Healthy (6-4) at 7 Tipp City Tippecanoe (8-2)

9 Lima Shawnee (6-4) at 8 Cincinnati Hughes (6-1)

Division IV, Region 13

16 Cuyahoga Falls CVCA (5-5) at 1 Beloit West Branch (10-0)

15 Gates Mills Hawken (5-5) at 2 Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph (6-1)

14 Canton South (7-3) at 3 Youngstown Ursuline (6-3)

13 Canal Fulton Northwest (6-4) at 4 Perry (8-2)

12 Girard (6-4) at 5 Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (7-2)

11 Peninsula Woodridge (6-4) at 6 Salem (7-3)

10 East Liverpool Beaver (7-3) at 7 Cleveland Glenville (7-3)

9 Poland Seminary (7-3) at 8 Navarre Fairless (9-1)

Division IV, Region 14

16 Milan Edison (5-5) at 1 Bellevue (8-2)

15 Galion (4-6) at 2 Clyde (8-2)

14 Rossford (5-5) at 3 Van Wert (9-1)

13 Toledo Scott (6-4) at 4 Port Clinton (9-1)

12 Huron (6-4) at 5 La Grange Keystone (8-1)

11 Wauseon (7-3) at 6 Wooster Triway (7-1)

10 Bellville Clear Fork (6-4) at 7 Shelby (8-2)

9 Sandusky Perkins (7-3) at 8 Rocky River Lutheran West (8-1)

Division IV, Region 15

16 Vincent Warren (3-7) at 1 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (10-0)

15 Newark Licking Valley (2-7) at 2 St. Clairsville (9-1)

14 Belmont Union Local (5-4) at 3 New Concord John Glenn (6-3)

13 Gallipolis Gallia Academy (4-3) at 4 Heath (8-2)

12 Duncan Falls Philo (6-4) at 5 Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (6-2)

11 Mc Arthur Vinton County (6-3) at 6 Byesville Meadowbrook (8-2)

10 Cambridge (6-4) at 7 Carrollton (7-3)

9 Columbus Linden McKinley (8-2) at 8 Marengo Highland (7-3)

Division IV, Region 16

16 Waynesville (5-5) at 1 Cincinnati Wyoming (10-0)

15 Dayton Oakwood (4-6) at 2 Eaton (9-1)

14 Washington Court House Washington (4-5) at 3 Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas (8-1)

13 Dayton Northridge (7-3) at 4 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (8-1)

12 Germantown Valley View (5-5) at 5 Waverly (8-1)

11 Cincinnati Shroder (4-2) at 6 Bethel-Tate (8-1)

10 Cincinnati Indian Hill (5-5) at 7 West Milton Milton-Union (9-1)

9 Cleves Taylor (5-5) at 8 St. Paris Graham Local (6-3)

Division V, Region 17

16 Cadiz Harrison Central (4-6) at 1 Kirtland (9-0)

15 Rootstown (5-5) at 2 Canfield South Range (10-0)

14 Rayland Buckeye Local (3-5) at 3 Sugarcreek Garaway (10-0)

13 Magnolia Sandy Valley (6-4) at 4 Garrettsville Garfield (10-0)

12 Columbiana Crestview (5-4) at 5 Bellaire (9-1)

11 Cleveland Height Lutheran East (5-5) at 6 Ravenna Southeast (8-1)

10 Burton Berkshire (6-4) at 7 Mantua Crestwood (6-3)

9 Richmond Edison (7-3) at 8 Akron Manchester (6-4)

Division V, Region 18

16 Bucyrus Wynford (4-6) at 1 Tontogany Otsego (9-0)

15 Marion Pleasant (2-8) at at 2 Elyria Catholic (8-2)

14 Brooklyn (4-6) at 3 Bloomdale Elmwood (8-1)

13 Apple Creek Waynedale (5-5) at 4 Lewistown Indian Lake (7-3)

12 Doylestown Chippewa (4-5) at 5 Ottawa-Glandorf (7-3)

11 Lima Bath (5-5) at 6 Findlay Liberty-Benton (7-2)

10 Genoa Area (5-5) at 7 Richwood North Union (8-2)

9 Kansas Lakota (7-3) at 8 Pemberville Eastwood (7-2)

Division V, Region 19

16 Wellston (5-5) at 1 Ironton (9-1)

15 McDermott Northwest (5-5) at 2 Canal Winchester Harvest Preparatory (6-2)

14 Coshocton (5-4) at 3 Piketon (9-0)

13 Columbus Bishop Ready (5-5) at 4 West Lafayette Ridgewood (9-1)

12 Portsmouth West (5-5) at 5 Wheelersburg (7-3)

11 Baltimore Liberty Union (6-4) at 6 Gahanna Columbus Academy (6-4)

10 Minford (6-3) at 7 Amanda-Clearcreek (6-4)

9 Portsmouth (7-3) at 8 Chillicothe Zane Trace (8-2)

Division V, Region 20

16 Cincinnati Madeira (4-6) at 1 Cincinnati Taft (7-2)

15 Sabina East Clinton (5-5) at 2 St. Bernard Roger Bacon (7-2)

14 Springfield Greenon (6-3) at 3 Camden Preble Shawnee (10-0)

13 Carlisle (5-5) at 4 Reading (7-2)

12 Cincinnati Summit Country Day (4-4) at 5 Versailles (9-1)

11 Williamsburg (6-4) at 6 Brookville (8-2)

10 Blanchester (5-4) at 7 Cincinnati Mariemont (7-3)

9 Springfield Shawnee (6-4) at 8 Cincinnati Purcell Marian (7-3)

Division VI, Region 21

16 Garfield Heights Trinity (3-7) at 1 Leavittsburg LaBrae (9-1)

15 Wellington (4-6) at 2 Columbia Station Columbia (9-1)

14 Berlin Center Western Reserve (5-5) at 3 New Middletown Springfield (9-1)

13 Canton Central Catholic (4-6) at 4 Mogadore (7-3)

12 Jeromesville Hillsdale (6-4) at 5 Middlefield Cardinal (7-3)

11 Andover Pymatuning Valley (6-3) at 6 Creston Norwayne (7-3)

10 East Canton (5-3) at 7 Sullivan Black River (7-3)

9 Brookfield (6-3) at 8 Hanoverton United (8-1)

Division VI, Region 22

16 Delta (4-6) at 1 Archbold (10-0)

15 Northwood (4-4) at 2 Ashland Crestview (10-0)

14 Van Buren (4-5) at 3 Carey (9-1)

13 Toledo Ottawa Hills (6-4) at 4 Columbus Grove (10-0)

12 Bluffton (5-5) at 5 Liberty Center (8-2)

11 Attica Seneca East (6-4) at 6 Defiance Tinora (9-1)

10 Oregon Cardinal Stritch Catholic (5-3) at 7 North Robinson Colonel Crawford (9-1)

9 Collins Western Reserve (6-3) at 8 Gibsonburg (7-2)

Division VI, Region 23

16 Johnston Northridge (5-5) at 1 Beverly Fort Frye (7-1)

15 Lore City Buckeye Trail (4-5) at 2 Proctorville Fairland (8-1)

14 Lucasville Valley (4-6) at 3 West Jefferson (9-1)

13 Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (5-4) at 4 Barnesville (7-1)

12 Columbus KIPP (6-4) at 5 Willow Wood Symmes Valley (9-0)

11 Fredericktown (5-5) at 6 Galion Northmor (8-2)

10 Worthington Christian (7-2) at 7 Columbus Africentric Early College (6-3)

9 Centerburg (6-3) at 8 Nelsonville-York (7-3)

Division VI, Region 24

16 St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (3-5) at 1 Mechanicsburg (10-0)

15 New Paris National Trail (4-6) at 2 Harrod Allen East (7-3)

14 Fort Recovery (3-7) at 3 Arcanum (8-2)

13 Delphos Jefferson (3-7) at 4 Coldwater (8-2)

12 Cincinnati Deer Park (3-7) at 5 Cincinnati Country Day (7-2)

11 Anna (4-6) at 6 Springfield Northeastern (7-3)

10 Milford Center Fairbanks (5-5) at 7 Bainbridge Paint Valley (5-4)

9 Cincinnati Gamble Montessori (6-2) at 8 Jamestown Greeneview (6-4)

Division VII, Region 25

16 Ashland Mapleton (3-6) at 1 Lucas (8-1)

15 Greenwich South Central (3-6) at 2 Norwalk St. Paul (8-1)

14 Monroeville (3-7) at 3 Warren John F Kennedy (6-2)

13 Vienna Mathews (6-3) at 4 Dalton (8-2)

12 Toronto (5-5) at 5 Independence (8-2)

11 Youngstown Valley Christian (7-2) at 6 Cuyahoga Heights (5-3)

10 Plymouth (5-4) at 7 Salineville Southern Local (7-3)

9 Lowellville (7-2) at 8 Malvern (8-2)

Division VII, Region 26

16 Dola Hardin Northern (6-4) at 1 Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (9-1)

15 Spencerville (5-5) at 2 Edon (9-1)

14 Convoy Crestview (6-4) at 3 Lima Central Catholic (8-2)

13 Arlington (8-2) at 4 McComb (9-1)

12 Defiance Ayersville (6-3) at 5 Leipsic (7-3)

11 Lima Perry (6-4) at 6 McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (9-1)

10 Hamler Patrick Henry (6-4) at 7 Antwerp (8-2)

9 Sycamore Mohawk (5-5) at 8 Waynesfield-Goshen (8-2)

Division VII, Region 27

16 Danville (4-6) at 1 Newark Catholic (9-1)

15 Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (4-6) at 2 Sugar Grove Berne Union (9-0)

14 Lancaster Fairfield Christian Academy (4-6) at 3 Shadyside (8-1)

13 Reedsville Eastern (4-4) at 4 Howard East Knox (8-2)

12 Lancaster Fisher Catholic (5-5) at 5 Glouster Trimble (7-2)

11 Bowerston Conotton Valley (5-4) at 6 Waterford (7-2)

10 Woodsfield Monroe Central (4-5) at 7 Hannibal River (6-4)

9 New Matamoras Frontier (5-3) at 8 Caldwell (5-4)

Division VII, Region 28

16 West Alexandria Twin Valley South (4-6) at 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (10-0)

15 Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian Academy (3-7) at 2 New Madison Tri-Village (9-1)

14 Troy Christian (6-4) at 3 Portsmouth Notre Dame (7-2)

13 Portsmouth Sciotoville Community (5-3) at 4 De Graff Riverside (7-3)

12 Fayetteville-Perry (5-5) at 5 Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy (7-2)

11 Ansonia (6-4) at 6 St. Henry (7-3)

10 Lockland (4-4) at 7 New Bremen (7-3)

9 Springfield Catholic Central (7-3) at 8 Fort Loramie (4-6)

