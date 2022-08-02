HS Insider: Elder, Oak Hills and Western Hills football coaches discuss upcoming season

CINCINNATI — Welcome back, high school football.

The Friday Night Frenzy returns this month with plenty of storylines from some of the best teams around Greater Cincinnati high school football.

On Tuesday, the WCPO High School Insider podcast visited the Western Hills Chick-fil-A (6495 Glenway Avenue) to highlight the Elder, Oak Hills and Western Hills football teams.

The special guests included Elder coach Doug Ramsey, Oak Hills coach Justin Roden and Western Hills coach Charles Boyd along with players from the teams as they prepare for the start of the season later this month.

The coaches and players discussed the expectations for this season and offer insight into what makes high school football so special every fall.

This was the second of four special episodes previewing the high school football season. The WCPO High School Insider was at Fort Wright (Beechwood, Covington Catholic) on Monday.

The podcast will highlight Moeller, Sycamore and Indian Hill Wednesday at Kenwood Towne Center along with Fairfield and Winton Woods Thursday at the Fairfeld location.

Watch this episode in the player above, or listen and subscribe to the audio podcast below.

Subscribe to High School Insider with Mike Dyer podcast: