HS Insider: Beechwood, Wyoming trying to win state championships this weekend

Two Greater Cincinnati high school football teams will play for state titles this weekend as the 2022 season concludes this Week 16.

Beechwood will attempt to win a third consecutive Class 2A state title Friday afternoon in Lexington as the Tigers (13-1) play Mayfield (14-0) starting at 4 p.m.

On Saturday, Wyoming (15-0) plays Cleveland Glenville (14-0) in the Ohio Division IV state final at 7:30 p.m. at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. Wyoming is seeking its third state title in program history.

This WCPO High School Insider podcast episode will feature interviews with Beechwood coach Noel Rash and Wyoming coach Aaron Hancock.

Plus, ScoutingOhio.com director and Bucknuts.com analyst Mark Porter discusses the Ohio high school football season and how Luke Fickell's departure to Wisconsin impacts recruiting for the University of Cincinnati.

Watch this episode in the video player above or listen and subscribe in the audio podcast player below:



