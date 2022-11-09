High School Insider: Previewing the OHSAA football regional semifinals this weekend

With 15 Greater Cincinnati high school football teams in the Ohio regional semifinals this weekend, the stakes are even more significant this Friday night.

The WCPO High School Insider podcast looks at some of the top matchups and speaks with some of the area's top coaches entering Week 13 of the season.

You will hear from Mason coach Brian Castner as the Comets (10-2) prepare to play Moeller (11-1) in a Division I regional semifinal Friday night. Mason is making its first regional semifinal appearance in program history, according to the school's athletic department.

Kings coach Alex Garvin explains how the Knights are preparing for their second matchup with Winton Woods - this time in the regional semifinal.

Western Brown coach Nick Osborne reflects upon the Broncos' memorable rally in the final home of the season in a Division III quarterfinal.

McNicholas coach Mike Orlando discusses how the Rockets' difficult regular-season schedule has prepared the young team for the regional semifinals.

Watch this episode in the video player above or listen and subscribe in the podcast player below:



