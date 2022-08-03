High School Insider: Previewing the Indian Hill, Moeller and Sycamore football seasons

CINCINNATI — Welcome back, high school football.

The Friday Night Frenzy returns this month with plenty of storylines from some of the best teams around Greater Cincinnati high school football.

On Wednesday, the WCPO High School Insider podcast visited the Kenwood Towne Centre Chick-fil-A (7875 Montgomery Road) to highlight the Indian Hill, Moeller and Sycamore football teams.

The coaches and players discussed the expectations for this season and offered insight into what makes high school football so special every fall.

This was the third of four special episodes previewing the high school football season. The WCPO High School Insider visited the Fort Wright and Western Hills Chick-fil-A restaurants this week to highlight teams in those surrounding areas.

The podcast will highlight Fairfield and Winton Woods Thursday at the Fairfeld location (6305 South Gilmore Road, Fairfield).

Watch this episode in the player above, or listen and subscribe to the audio podcast below.

