High School Insider: Previewing the Highlands at CovCath rivalry game

The Highlands at Covington Catholic football game is certainly the marquee matchup in Northern Kentucky this week.

"Oh man, it's a big deal up here," Highlands coach Bob Sphire said.

Both teams have won six consecutive games entering the Class 5A showdown in Park Hills, which is also the WCPO game of the week.

"It is what high school sports is all about," CovCath coach Eddie Eviston said.

CovCath (6-1) has won eight consecutive games over the Bluebirds (6-2) going back to 2016 but the past doesn't matter to the teams entering Friday night.

"You have to play 48 minutes," Sphire said. "Every play can be the difference in the game. It's one of those slobbernockers. It's going to be old school in a lot of ways."

Sphire and senior linebacker Sam Robinson joined the WCPO High School Insider podcast to discuss this rivalry with CovCath.

You will also hear from Wyoming coach Aaron Hancock explain why he thinks senior running back CJ Hester is the best running back in the state of Ohio.

And you'll hear from St. Xavier coach Steve Specht reflecting on his friendship with Cleveland St. Ignatius coach Chuck Kyle.

St. X plays host to St. Ignatius Saturday afternoon in Kyle's final game in Cincinnati. The longtime Wildcats coach is retiring at the end of the season.

"I consider Chuck a very dear friend," Specht said. "He's been a dear friend to me."

Watch this episode in the video player above or subscribe and listen in the podcast player below:



