High School Insider: Previewing the high school football season with Tom Gamble

24th Skyline Chili Crosstown Showdown kicks off Thursday
Provided
The 24th annual Skyline Chili Crosstown Showdown will start this week as the Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky football seasons kick off around the Greater Cincinnati area.
Posted at 3:15 PM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 15:15:17-04


Welcome to the 2021 high school football season.

Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky high school football begins this week in a much-anticipated return.

The 24th annual Skyline Chili Crosstown Showdown will highlight several of the Cincinnati area's top teams throughout this season.

In-Game Sports president Tom Gamble, the longtime Showdown organizer, joined the WCPO High School Insider to discuss the event's rich history with talented players and team along with the outlook for this season.

Gamble, who is also the Greater Catholic League South division commissioner, also discussed the upcoming school year in all sports for the conference.

You will also hear from St. Xavier athletic director Brian Reinhart about the much-anticipated Showdown game with Lakota West at St. X Friday night and Mason coach Brian Castner discusses a 60th anniversary celebration of Comets' football.

Listen to this episode in the player above.

