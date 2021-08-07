High School Insider: Oak Hills coach Justin Roden on Highlanders season

High school football has returned to Greater Cincinnati this month.

Oak Hills coach Justin Roden along with junior quarterback Jaxon Schreiber and senior defensive tackle Jacob Hearn joined the WCPO High School Insider to discuss the upcoming season for the Highlanders.

WCPO's Mike Dyer and Caleb Noe hosted this special live episode Aug. 5 at the Western Hills Chick-fil-A on 6495 Glenway Avenue.

Roden, in his second season with Oak Hills, discussed how he's working to continue to improve the program this summer as the Highlanders prepare to travel at Turpin for the season opener Aug. 20.

Schreiber and Hearn discussed how Oak Hills has impacted them on and off the field and what makes high school football so special in the community.

