High School Insider: Kings High School football team reflects on 3-0 start

The Kings High School football team has started the season with a 3-0 record for the second straight season.

Kings coach Alex Garvin and senior tight end/wide receiver Andy Bauman joined the WCPO High School Insider to discuss the Knights' 14-13 win host Winton Woods last week. Kings plays host to Anderson this week.

You will also hear from ScoutingOhio.com director Mark Porter as he discusses the latest in college football recruiting and his thoughts about this high school season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The transfer portal has taken a dent out of high school recruiting," Porter said. "If Ohio was going to put out about 115 kids a year, I think there is going to be 15 to 20 kids that don't get scholarships now because transfer portal type players. And you can't blame colleges. They might think they can get a better player or more proven player from college than they can from high school."

Also, you will hear from Mount Notre Dame volleyball coach Michael Crofton as he discusses his first season as the Cougars' head coach. He also talked about senior All-American Carly Hendrickson who has helped to lead MND this season.

