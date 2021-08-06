Watch
SportsHigh School SportsHigh School Insider

Actions

High School Insider: Chatting with coaches and players from Indian Hill Braves, Sycamore Aviators

items.[0].videoTitle
WCPO's Mike Dyer and Caleb Noe chat with coaches and players from the Indian Hill Braves and the Sycamore Aviators, live from Chick-fil-A Kenwood Towne Centre.
Indian Hills Braves and Sycamore Aviators on the High School Insider p
High School Insider 16x9 2020 FS Logo
Posted at 10:25 PM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 22:25:27-04

High school football has returned to Greater Cincinnati.

WCPO's Mike Dyer and Caleb Noe hosted the school year's first episode of the High School Insider at the Chick-fil-A at Kenwood Towne Centre Aug 4.

Indian Hill football coach Tony Arcuri and Sycamore coach Scott Dattilo along with players from both schools joined the conversation as the regular season draws near.

Listen to how both teams persevered through the 2020 season during the COVID-19 pandemic and their thoughts on the upcoming fall with insight and perspective from the coaches and players from the respective programs about this summer and the successes this offseason leading into the regular season.

Watch this episode in the player above, or listen and subscribe to the audio podcast below.

Subscribe to High School Insider with Mike Dyer podcast:

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Subscribe to High School Insider with Mike Dyer podcast:

Cincinnati

Watch local news FREE anytime! Find the WCPO 9 app on your favorite streaming device.