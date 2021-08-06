High School Insider: Chatting with coaches and players from Indian Hill Braves, Sycamore Aviators

High school football has returned to Greater Cincinnati.

WCPO's Mike Dyer and Caleb Noe hosted the school year's first episode of the High School Insider at the Chick-fil-A at Kenwood Towne Centre Aug 4.

Indian Hill football coach Tony Arcuri and Sycamore coach Scott Dattilo along with players from both schools joined the conversation as the regular season draws near.

Listen to how both teams persevered through the 2020 season during the COVID-19 pandemic and their thoughts on the upcoming fall with insight and perspective from the coaches and players from the respective programs about this summer and the successes this offseason leading into the regular season.

Watch this episode in the player above, or listen and subscribe to the audio podcast below.

