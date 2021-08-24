Watch
High School Insider: A new fall season, new stars and a renovated stadium

WCPO
Taylor football coach David Dransman (center) says he's proud of the effort from his senior captains Harry Hilvert (left) and Johnny Kearns (right) after the Yellow Jackets rallied to defeat host Greenon 38-17 Aug. 20.
Posted at 2:39 PM, Aug 24, 2021
Whether it was St. Xavier's win over visiting Lakota West, Princeton's 58 points or plenty of other highlights, there was plenty to discuss from Week 1 of the Ohio high school football season.

This week's WCPO Insider includes a conversation with Taylor football coach David Dransman as the Yellow Jackets won their first season opener since 2015.

Dransman and seniors Harry Hilvert and Johnny Kearns discuss the optimism within the program after a 38-17 win at Greenon Aug. 20.

"And after that win it was just like really clear to me that there is something special here that hasn't been present in the past years," Kearns said.

You will also hear from St. Xavier coach Steve Specht, Princeton coach Andre Parker and Cincinnati Country Day coach Dennis Coyle. Cincinnati Country Day opened its renovated stadium before a 56-0 win over visiting Manchester.

Listen to this episode in the player above.

