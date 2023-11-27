Covington Catholic, Cooper prepare for respective Kentucky football state finals

UNION, Ky. — State championship week is here for two Northern Kentucky high school football teams.

Undefeated Covington Catholic (14-0) plays undefeated Boyle County (14-0) in the Class 4A state final at 8 p.m. Friday at Kroger Field in Lexington.

In Class 5A, Cooper (12-2) plays Bowling Green (11-3) on Saturday night in Lexington.

Cooper returns to the state final for the first time since 2012 when the Jaguars were a 5A state runner-up to Bowling Green.

The Jaguars defeated Highlands 17-15 in a state semifinal Nov. 24. That was the second meeting of the season.

The WCPO High School Insider Podcast spoke with Cooper coach Randy Borchers and senior middle linebacker/right guard Jack Lonaker as the Jaguars prepare for this weekend.



"It's really special," Lonaker said. "No one on the team has won a playoff game (prior to this season). So we're trying to make the best of this opportunity that we got."

Cooper has eight consecutive wins including three victories on the road this postseason.

"Our kids have been resilient through all this and we're hoping we can do the same thing Saturday night," Borchers said.

This Saturday's state final is a rematch of the 2012 game in which Cooper was a Class 5A state runner-up.

CovCath, which is making its 10th state final appearance, is trying to win its first state title since 2019. The Colonels defeated visiting Paducah Tilghman 22-14 in a Class 4A state semifinal Nov. 24.

WCPO plans to visit with CovCath coach Eddie Eviston on Tuesday for a story later this week previewing the Class 4A state final.

