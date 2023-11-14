Anderson and Withrow prepare for the Division II football regional final Friday night

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Welcome to regional finals week in Ohio high school football.

Six Greater Cincinnati high school teams are competing Friday night for an opportunity to advance to the state semifinals Nov. 24.

The WCPO 9 Game of the Week features the Division II, Region 8 final as No. 1 seed Anderson (12-1) plays No. 3 Withrow (12-1) Friday night at Princeton.

"It's going to be a great matchup," Anderson coach Evan Dreyer said. "This is what everybody has wanted from the beginning of the year. Since summertime - since last May - everybody wanted this matchup. We're excited to be able to compete against these guys but to see how good we are. And I think that's the main thing. In these type of games there's great players. It's going to be a great crowd."

The winner advances to a Division II state semifinal Nov. 24 with the opponent and location to be determined later.

Anderson coach Evan Dreyer along with senior running back Brodey Berg and senior safety Joey Emrick joined the WCPO High School Insider Podcast to discuss Friday's game.

This will be the first meeting between Anderson and Withrow since Oct. 9, 2020.

Anderson, which defeated Harrison 50-36 Nov. 10, is in the regional final for a second straight season after being a 2022 regional runner-up.

The Raptors are making their sixth regional final appearance in program history. Anderson has an opportunity to win its first regional title since 2008.

Withrow, which defeated Troy 42-14 in the regional semifinal, is making its first regional final appearance in the 104-year history of the school. The Tigers have set a program record for most wins in a season (12) entering Friday night.

The Tigers' senior quarterback, Luke Dunn, was 16 of 22 passing for 269 yards and four touchdowns last week in the regional semifinal.

Senior running back Demetrius Howard had 13 carries for 121 yards and a touchdown. Junior wide receiver Quintin Simmons had four receptions for 82 yards and two touchdowns.

Sophomore wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. (Ohio State verbal commit) had eight receptions for 134 yards and a touchdown. It was his second week of 100-plus yards receiving.

Senior defensive back Chris Payne had a team-high 10 tackles. Senior defensive lineman Lavarr Jones (7 tackles) and sophomore linebacker Christion Browner (7 tackles) were among other defensive leaders.

Withrow coach Kali Jones said the Tigers have kept an eye on Anderson's success all season — knowing it would be a good possibility the teams would meet in the playoffs.

Jones said Withrow's defense will be tested as Anderson's offense is very efficient this season. Jones said he will emphasize to the team the fact that it needs to trust what has gotten Withrow to this point.

Withrow's significant work throughout the season has earned the Tigers an opportunity in this regional final. Jones said the 2022 team — a regional semifinalist — helped to create the foundation for this year's success, too.

