Anderson and Winton Woods prepare for an ECC football showdown Friday night

FOREST PARK, Ohio — There is plenty of anticipation for the WCPO 9 Game of the Week Friday night when undefeated Winton Woods (5-0) plays at Anderson (4-1) in a key Eastern Cincinnati Conference football showdown.

"It's been a pretty competitive series over the years," Winton Woods coach Chad Murphy said. "From the FAVC (Fort Ancient Valley Conference) days to the ECC days now. We know they're a throw-it-around, score a lot of points team. We've battled with them the last couple years so we couldn't be more excited."

Winton Woods is No. 1 in the Division II, Region 8 computer points standings, according to Joe Eitel, while Anderson is No. 2.

Murphy and senior defensive lineman Cam Jackson joined the WCPO High School Insider Podcast to discuss this season and the upcoming game against the Raptors.

Anderson defeated Walnut Hills 51-0 last week. That victory came a week after the Raptors lost 56-35 at Milford.

Raptors coach Evan Dreyer said they hope that experience against Milford will help this week against Winton Woods.

"We can't give Winton Woods a short field or a big play," Dreyer said.

Anderson junior quarterback Justice Burnam has thrown for a conference-best 1,543 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Senior Brodey Berg has rushed for 460 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also has 384 yards receiving and four touchdowns. Junior wide receiver Trace Jallick has 380 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

Anderson will face a Winton Woods defense which has allowed just four points per game and 20 points overall this season.

"Their defense is incredible," Dreyer said.

Winton Woods has an 18-game regular season win streak. Its most recent regular-season loss came at Anderson Oct. 1, 2021 (28-21).

Jackson said he remembers what it was like to lose at Anderson during the 2021 game. He said it was a turning point in the state championship journey.

"It was quiet in the locker room," Jackson said. "There weren't a lot of laughs and giggles. it wasn't a good feeling at all. That's all I remember."

Winton Woods, which defeated Little Miami 51-0 last week, is led by several players including junior linebacker Justin Hill who has a conference-best 6 1/2 sacks. Jackson has four sacks while junior defensive back Donmiel Rogers Jr. has three interceptions.

Junior running back Tyler Gooding has rushed for 488 yards and six touchdowns.

