Hamilton senior running back Kaleb Johnson verbally commits to the University of California Berkeley

HAMILTON, Ohio — Hamilton senior running back Kaleb Johnson verbally committed to the University of California Berkeley, according to Hamilton football coach Nate Mahon.

Johnson, who is 6 feet 2 and 210 pounds, visited Cal this past weekend and was very impressed with the program and the West Coast.

Johnson visited Ohio State and Iowa State in recent days. He is rated the state's No. 18 player in the 2022 class by the 247 Sports Composite. He is rated the nation's No. 53 running back by the 247 Sports Composite.

Johnson has had several significant scholarship offers throughout the recruiting process including Cincinnati, Michigan State, West Virginia, California, Iowa, Iowa State, Pittsburgh among others.

Johnson, a first-team all-Greater Miami Conference and Division I honorable mention all-district selection in 2020, rushed for 786 yards and eight touchdowns last season for the Big Blue (6-4 in 2020).

"He's going to get 25 carries a game," Mahon said. "I'm looking forward to him carrying the load his senior year."

Hamilton opens this season at West Clermont Aug. 20.

