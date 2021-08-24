Watch
Hamilton High School’s next 2 football games canceled due to COVID

Posted at 11:34 AM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 11:34:42-04

Hamilton High School has canceled its next two Friday night football games due to COVID-19, according to the Journal-News.

The Big Blue football team was scheduled to play Edgewood High School at 7 p.m. Friday at Hamilton’s Virgil M. Schwarm Stadium.

The game was canceled “due to a high number of football COVID quarantines,” the athletic department Tweeted Monday. The junior varsity game against Edgewood on Saturday also was canceled.

The Friday night football game for the following week, on Sept. 3, also was canceled. It was to be held at Princeton High School in Springdale.

The JV game for Sept. 4 also was canceled, according to a Hamilton AD tweet.

Hamilton High School is scheduled to resume play Week 4 with an away game at Lakota East High School in Liberty Twp., according to the team’s schedule.

It is not clear whether there are any positive coronavirus cases among team members. However, the Ohio Department of Health has said that fully vaccinated students and staff do not need to quarantine if they are exposed to the virus.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday gave full approval for the Pfizer vaccine for ages 16 and older. The emergency use authorization for Pfizer remains in effect for youth 12 to 15, and it’s expected that the FDA will give full approval for the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 to 15 as well.

