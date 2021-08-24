Hamilton football team cancels next two games due to COVID-19 quarantines

HAMILTON, Ohio — The Hamilton High School football team will not be able to play its home game against Edgewood this Friday night and had to cancel its game at Princeton Sept. 3 due to the number of football student-athletes in COVID-19 quarantine at Hamilton.

The varsity and junior varsity football games are canceled this week and Sept. 3, according to the Hamilton athletic department.

Hamilton is next scheduled to play at Lakota East Sept. 10.

Hamilton football coach Nate Mahon said the Big Blue had 25 players on its entire roster (junior varsity and varsity combined) Monday afternoon.

"We found out this afternoon and the administration did contact tracing and that led to two-thirds of my team being quarantined," Mahon said. "I told the remaining players left at practice this is kind of where we're at and it's a fluid situation that we're going to show up and practice with who we have each day and continue to try to do football stuff. We don't know what the next day brings but when we get more kids back we'll be ready to go again."

Hamilton (1-0) rallied to defeat host West Clermont 43-28 Aug. 20. Senior running back Kaleb Johnson (University of California verbal commit) rushed 20 times for 239 yards and three touchdowns for the Big Blue.

Hamilton, a Division I football program, is a member of the Greater Miami Conference.

