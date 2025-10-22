'Greatest few months of my life' | Cincinnati Country Day QB is WCPO 9 Player of Week

INDIAN HILL, Ohio — Cincinnati Country Day junior quarterback Levi Guttman is grateful for every moment of this football season.

“The greatest few months of my life,” Guttman said before Monday’s practice. “Just being with these guys, these coaches — it’s just like a family.”

The first-year quarterback was 17 of 18 passing for 296 yards and four touchdowns in the Nighthawks’ 46-14 win over visiting North College Hill Oct. 17. He also had 15 carries for 81 yards. That performance earns the 17-year-old Guttman the WCPO 9 Player of the Week.

“Levi’s had a great season,” Cincinnati Country Day football coach Dennis Coyle said. “He has a lot of good people around him. I think he buys into that team-first concept. And that’s something that’s new for him this year. He wasn’t part of our program last year. He decided to focus on basketball and baseball. And he came back this year.”

Guttman played football his freshman year as a running back and defensive back but decided to return to the football program this season.

“The growth has been mind-blowing,” Guttman said. “I couldn’t be more proud and thankful for the people that I have around me that helped me grow.”

Guttman's impact has been significant for the Nighthawks (8-1), who clinched at least a share of their fifth consecutive Miami Valley Conference Gray division championship last week.

Cincinnati Country Day can clinch the MVC Gray title outright with a win against Clark Montessori (2-7) Friday night at Withrow. This senior class set a program record with its 41st win over four seasons last week in the victory over North College Hill. (The previous record was the 2024 season seniors with 40 wins). This year’s senior class can also remain undefeated in the MVC for four years.

“We’re looking at this week as a championship week,” Coyle said.

Guttman, listed at 6 feet 2 and 200 pounds, has thrown for 1,655 yards and 23 touchdowns through nine games. He has 748 yards rushing and eight touchdowns. He also plays linebacker and is the team’s long snapper.

“I can say he’s one of the best teammates out there,” Coyle said. “And he’s doing a great job of being a leader. We have 13 freshmen out of 25 kids on the team. And he’s done a great job as an upperclassman bringing those guys along and making everyone around him better.”

Cincinnati Country Day is rated No. 4 in Division VII, Region 28 and is projected to have a bye Oct. 31, according to playoff projections analyst Joe Eitel. The Nighthawks can potentially move up to the No. 2 seed with a win Friday night.

Guttman said it’s important that the Nighthawks win this week to maintain momentum entering the playoffs. He would also like to create more football memories on Friday night.

“I didn’t how this year was going to turn out,” Guttman said. “I didn’t have experience. I didn’t know how good I was going to be. Just the success that I’ve had and our team has is just something that’s kind of irreplaceable and it’s something that me and my teammates will share forever.”

