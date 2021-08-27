Greater Cincinnati high school football games impacted by weather delays

CINCINNATI — The high school football scene was impacted by severe weather around the Greater Cincinnati area on Friday night.

Multiple games were in weather delays prior to scheduled kickoff times. Some games were scheduled to start later than the common 7 p.m. kickoff due to heat concerns. The lightning just added to the weather situation.

The Clinton-Massie (0-0) at Anderson (0-1) game was postponed until 10 a.m. Saturday.

The game had been a Spectrum News 1 game of the week in Southwest Ohio.

"We fought through more adversity last year than ever before and we've been trained to be prepared for any opportunity at any moment," Anderson coach Evan Dreyer told WCPO.

"I think things like this make your program and teams better. We want to be a playoff team, so we must fight through adversity. We must adapt and overcome to be a great football team."

The Princeton (1-0) at Loveland (0-1) game is postponed until 10 a.m. Saturday. There was a power outage plus lightning on Friday, according to Loveland coach Andy Cruse.

The Lakota East (0-1) at Milford (1-0) game is postponed until 9 a.m., according to the Milford athletic department.

The Holy Cross (1-0) at Walton-Verona (0-1) game is postponed until 7 p.m. Saturday.

WCPO will continue to update this story.

