Friday Football Frenzy (Sept. 24, 2021)

CINCINNATI — Our "Game of the Week" this Friday is a GCL-South showdown between Elder and St. Xavier.

St. Xavier is unbeaten and is the top-ranked team in Ohio.

Elder is 2-3 this season, but all three losses came to teams with winning record. Thos three teams have a combined 12-2 record.

Other games that will be featured on this week's Friday Football Frenzy include:

La Salle vs. Moeller

Milford vs. Winton Woods (WATCH LIVE BROADCAST)

Turpin vs. Walnut Hills

Kings vs. Lebanon

Loveland vs. Little Miami

Cooper vs. Covington Catholic

Highlands vs. Dixie Heights

Ludlow vs. Bishop Brossart

Holy Cross vs. Holmes

