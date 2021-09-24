Friday Football Frenzy (Sept. 24, 2021)

CINCINNATI — Our "Game of the Week" this Friday is a GCL-South showdown between Elder and St. Xavier.
St. Xavier is unbeaten and is the top-ranked team in Ohio.
Elder is 2-3 this season, but all three losses came to teams with winning record. Thos three teams have a combined 12-2 record.
Other games that will be featured on this week's Friday Football Frenzy include:
La Salle vs. Moeller
Milford vs. Winton Woods (WATCH LIVE BROADCAST)
Turpin vs. Walnut Hills
Kings vs. Lebanon
Loveland vs. Little Miami
Cooper vs. Covington Catholic
Highlands vs. Dixie Heights
Ludlow vs. Bishop Brossart
Holy Cross vs. Holmes