Franklin's Larry Cox accepts the Fairborn High School head football coaching position

Larry Cox is the new Fairborn High School football coach after approval by the school board on Thursday.

"The people were outstanding," Cox told WCPO Friday morning. "There is so much optimism about the future. There is a great vibe."

Cox said he felt welcomed at Fairborn and the school administration has a "great vision" for the future.

Fairborn is a Division II, Region 8 program in the Miami Valley League located in Greene County east of Dayton. Fairborn had a 1-7 record in 2021.

Cox completed his 26th season as a high school head football coach this past season in Franklin. He has served 35 years in education.

Cox coached Franklin this season after spending the past two seasons at Talawanda where he led the Brave to a 10-8 overall record in that span.

Cox led Talawanda to a 7-3 record in his first season with the program in 2019. Talawanda, a Division II, Region 8 program, started the 2019 season with a 4-0 record for the first time since 1991.

Franklin, a Division III, Region 12 program, had a 4-6 record in the 2021 season.

Prior to Talawanda, Cox spent 21 seasons at Lakota West after coaching at Bellbrook.

