Former Withrow sprinter Amir Willis announces his signing with Florida State

CINCINNATI — University of Akron track and field standout Amir Willis, a 2018 Withrow High School graduate, announced Saturday afternoon he has decided to transfer and sign with Florida State University.

"When I went on my visit (June 3) I just felt like I was the most comfortable there," Willis told WCPO Saturday afternoon. "It felt like a family-friendly environment and I knew I would excel on the track and in the classroom at Florida State."

Willis, a junior, earned 2021 Mid-American Conference performer of the year honors for the indoor and outdoor seasons.

Willis also considered Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Louisiana State University, University of Southern California and Texas A&M among his other finalists. He has studied organizational supervision in preparation of a career in real estate in the future.

He was the MAC outdoor champion in the 100-meter dash (10.35 seconds) and 200-meter dash (20.45) at Miami University in early May.

He became the first Akron sprinter to capture the men's 100 and 200 meters in the same championship in program history, according to Akron track and field.

He was the 2021 MAC indoor champion in the 60- and 200-meter dashes along with being a part of the 4x400-meter delay.

Willis, who entered the NCAA transfer portal in late April, said Saturday's signing ceremony was a very proud moment in his track and field career and he's elated to join Florida State.

"It's like a dream come true," Willis said.

Willis earned All-American honors at Withrow and was the Division I state runner-up in the 400-meter dash as a senior in 2018. He set Eastern Cincinnati Conference and school records in the 100-, 200-, and 400-meter dashes during his high school career.

"Withrow really shaped me mentally and physically to endure everything when I got to college as far as the training and the classroom," Willis said.