Former Bengals CB Leon Hall shares special bond with son, CCDS star Leon Hall Jr

INDIAN HILL, Ohio — Cincinnati Country Day senior Leon Hall Jr. took a handoff on the right side and sprinted toward the end zone 96 yards away during the Nighthawks’ final regular-season game last week.

Hall scored a touchdown at the start of the fourth quarter Oct. 23, handed the football to an official and the public-address announcer feted the touchdown hat trick for the wide receiver/defensive back on Senior Night.

“’Have yourself a game, No. 9,’” the PA announcer proclaimed.

Hall smiled before Wednesday’s practice and proceeded to reflect on a game he won’t ever forget.

Drew Tanner/WCPO Cincinnati Country Day senior Leon Hall Jr. scored three touchdowns and set two single-game program records on Senior Night.

Hall, 17, scored three touchdowns in the Nighthawks’ 54-14 win over visiting Clark Montessori during Week 10.

“That’s probably one of my favorite games of my career,” Hall said. “Having my family in the stands. A lot of family came to that game. And being able to put on a performance for them is very special to me.”

Family from as far away as Costa Rica traveled to Indian Hill to watch Hall’s final regular-season game. The family loved every minute. That included his dad, former Bengals player Leon Hall, who is who is Cincinnati Country Day’s co-defensive coordinator.

“You couldn’t draw it up any better,” said Senior, who coaches the running backs and defensive backs. “The way he played, the family members were in town. Senior Night. It was just one of those perfect nights that came together. And he was on fire. He was all over the place. It was fun to watch. I was running up and down the sidelines. It was amazing. It was fun.”

WATCH: Former Bengals player Leon Hall shares a special bond with his son, Cincinnati Country Day senior Leon Hall Jr.

Former Bengals player Leon Hall shares special bond with his son

Cincinnati Country Day head coach Jim Collins enjoyed the jubilation during the game.

“Leon Hall Sr. played in some of the biggest games in college and the NFL and to see his joy with the way that Leon was playing on Friday night - we kidded with him a little bit because he’s jumping up and down as much as our players on the field were jumping up and down as Leon was making all those big plays,” Collins said. “So great to see. It says a lot of about Leon as a parent and as a coach in this program.”

Junior has also appreciated the bond that’s been created between him and his dad. Senior is in his fifth season on the Cincinnati Country Day varsity coaching staff.

“Having my dad is probably one of the most fortunate things I have,” Junior said. “His experience and his level of intelligence on the field really helps me because then I can really carry it on myself. Sometimes he gives me an edge on others. And I think that helps me a lot when I play in the games. Being able to have that intelligence that an NFL player might have. Learning from him has been a complete pleasure for me.”

Besides being a wide receiver and defensive back, Junior is also a kicker and punter on the team. That versatility also makes Senior very proud.

“I wish I was more like him when I was younger his age,” Senior said. “I couldn’t do all the stuff he does now – I’m just thoroughly impressed. I was pretty good on defense in high school. But, the offensive stuff he does especially running the ball – I mean he kicks and punts for us. He’s just a lot more well-rounded than I was for sure.”

The Hall family wants to earn additional memories this Friday when the Nighthawks (5-5) play host to Upper Scioto Valley (5-5) in a Division VII, Region 28 first-round playoff game. It’s most likely the final home game for the Cincinnati Country Day seniors.

Drew Tanner/WCPO Former longtime NFL player Leon Hall is the Cincinnati Country Day co-defensive coordinator.

Junior, who has a 4.1 grade-point average and is committed to play safety and defensive back at Tufts University, is someone the Nighthawks look toward this postseason.

“He does a lot of stuff physically on the field as far as tackling,” Senior said. “He’s always one of our top tacklers. He’s always usually in the right spot. He knows all the plays. He can help direct people. But, it’s just more his leadership when we were going through the tough spots we were going through earlier in the year.”

Junior glanced at the nearby playground Wednesday afternoon and recalled how much the school community has meant to his life.

He’s been involved in countless activities such student council, musicals, a student athletic advisory and a cultural workshop.

Football has taught him how to push through adversity and fatigue.

“Country Day has been part of my life – my whole life actually,” Junior said. “I’ve been here my whole life. Being able to play for the school that I’ve played for my entire life is very special.”

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