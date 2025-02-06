Lakota West 2026 linebacker Cam Thomas announces his commitment to Illinois

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Lakota West 2026 linebacker Cam Thomas announced Thursday morning his verbal commitment to the University of Illinois.

Thomas, a Division I third team all-state selection this past season, was a Southwest District second-team selection. He was a Greater Miami Conference first-team selection.

Thomas had 84 tackles including four sacks, 14.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one interception and four pass deflections.

Thomas, who is 6 feet 1 and 210 pounds, also considered Michigan, Oregon, West Virginia, Kentucky and Indiana among his finalists.

“I’ve just been trying to find the best fit for me and looking at the schools that have the resources I feel I need to grow not only as a player but as a person,” Thomas said. “I’ve learned that college football is somewhat a business now and that there’s a lot of façade and things can change very quickly. It’s a big relief for me and my family to announce my commitment; it also gives me a chance to focus on my senior year and set bigger goals for myself.”

Thomas announced this week he has been selected to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl which will be played in December.

“Being selected to play is a huge honor for me,” Thomas said. “It’s been a dream of mine and I’ve always wanted to be a part of such a special event that many greats have played in. Knowing I’m representing my school and my city just make it more exciting and feels rewarding.”

Thomas is a four-star player by the 247 Sports Composite. He is ranked Ohio's No. 11 player overall in the 2026 class and the nation's No. 20 linebacker by the 247 Sports Composite.

"I think Illinois is a good fit for him," Lakota West coach Tom Bolden said. "Illinois has made a concentrated effort to get down to Cincinnati" to recruit.

Thomas is the second Lakota West player to verbally commit to Illinois since December. Lakota West 2025 linebacker Grant Beeerman signed with Illinois and enrolled early with the Big Ten program. Bolden said Thomas and Beerman have a good rapport as teammates.

Lakota West (11-3 record in 2024), a 2024 regional semifinalist, is scheduled to open the season at St. Xavier (10-4) in August.

