Elder High School will play for a state baseball title Sunday night in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — The Elder High School baseball team will play for a state championship Sunday night.

The Panthers defeated Toledo St. John's Jesuit 4-1 Saturday afternoon in a Division I state semifinal at Canal Park in Akron.

The Panthers rallied from a 1-0 deficit in the fifth inning to reach the state final. Elder scored two runs in the fifth and sixth innings as the bats came alive late in the game.

WATCH: Elder gave up a run in the 4th... but scored 2 in the 5th to take the lead.



Elder (25-8) will play New Albany or Walsh Jesuit in the Division I state final at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Pitching was the storyline early in Saturday's state semifinal with Elder and Toledo John's Jesuit. St. John's Jesuit scored a run in the fourth inning to take a 1-0 lead.

However, Elder tied the game in the fifth thanks to senior Marco Sabato's two-out RBI single to left field. Senior Jackson Gutzwiller scored the tying run.

Then, sophomore Luke Vaughn lined the first pitch to left for an RBI single that scored Sabato to make it 2-1. Vaughn was 2-for-4 for the game with the RBI.

Elder added two more runs in the sixth. Senior Zak Schlachter had an RBI single to right that scored junior Conner Owens.

Junior Jeremy Ward singled to right to score junior Jack Lambert to make it a 4-1 Elder lead.

Senior Jackson Grimmelsman pitched six solid innings allowing just one run on four hits. He struck out four. He was 2-for-4 at the plate.

Elder is making its 21st appearance in the state baseball tournament.

Elder is in the state final for the first time since 2010 when it was the state runner-up. The Panthers won the 2005 Division I state title - one of 12 state baseball titles.

Greater Cincinnati has two opportunities at state baseball titles Sunday in Akron.

Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (22-8) plays Archbold (23-11) in the Division III state final at 10 a.m. Sunday.

The Eagles are in the state final for the first time since 2014. CHCA is seeking its first state baseball title.

