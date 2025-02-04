Elder 2026 linebacker Derek Uran announces his verbal commitment to UC

CINCINNATI — Elder 2026 linebacker Derek Uran announced Monday night he has given a verbal commitment to play football at the University of Cincinnati.

“Staying home,” Uran said on X. “100% committed.”

Uran, a Division I second team all-state linebacker in 2024, was a Greater Catholic League South division first team selection this past season, too.

He led the GCL South with 9.5 sacks. He had 75 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, two interceptions and two pass deflections, according to the GCL statistics.

Listed at 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, Uran also had scholarship offers from most of the Mid-American Conference. He visited Northwestern and UC this past weekend.

Uran is ranked Ohio’s No. 44 player in the 2026 class overall by 247 Sports. He is ranked the nation’s No. 63 linebacker in his class by 247 Sports.

He is the first Greater Cincinnati high school player to verbally commit to the Bearcats in the 2026 class and the second player overall in the class, according to 247 Sports.

“I think UC got a really good player,” Elder coach Doug Ramsey said. “Derek has a great skill set. He can do a lot of different things on the field. Great speed and physicality. UC will be very happy they got him.”

Elder (6-6 record in 2024) opens the season against visiting Mount Zion Prep (Maryland) Aug. 22. Elder plays host to Covington Catholic Aug. 29.

