Early Signing Day latest: Local high school athletes signing with colleges today

Colerain senior cornerback Ken Willis announced his verbal commitment to the University of Cincinnati on Sunday. He is the first Greater Cincinnati high school player to commit to the Bearcats in the 2022 class.
Posted at 8:49 AM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 09:03:41-05

CINCINNATI — Wednesday is early signing day for top college recruits - the first chance for high school prospects to sign National Letters of Intent with colleges. This includes many local high school athletes and some of the areas top high school football players. WCPO Sports Reporter Mike Dyer will have real-time coverage throughout the day below.

Tweets by MikeDyer

