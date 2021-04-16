Colerain names Scott Kerr boys basketball coach, pending board approval

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Colerain High School named Scott Kerr its boys basketball coach on Friday morning, pending board of education approval April 19.

Kerr's previous coaching experience around Greater Cincinnati includes being the head coach at Purcell Marian for seven years. Before that, he was the Clark Montessori coach for six years after being at Mariemont for three years.

Kerr succeeds Pat Cosgrove at Colerain. Cosgrove stepped down in early March after two seasons with the Cardinals.

Kerr is enthusiastic about the opportunity. He said the competition level in the Greater Miami Conference speaks for itself. The 1990 Middletown graduate said there is "no better public school conference in the state of Ohio than the GMC."

Brian Niesz/WCPO Former Purcell Marian boys basketball coach Scott Kerr (right) has been named the new Colerain head coach, pending board of education approval April 19. He is pictured with Oak Hills boys basketball coach Mike Price at WCPO in October 2018.

"No. 1 there is 10 jobs in the GMC, and this is one of the 10 jobs," Kerr said. "Quite honestly I don't look at other people's opinions of it's a good job or bad job. I don't care. I believe in myself and what we're going to do and what we can turn Colerain basketball into."

Kerr, who has more than 200 career coaching wins, acknowledged the challenge of turning the program around, but he said he's seen many positive aspects of working with others at the high school. Colerain was 2-19 overall including 2-12 in the GMC this past season.

"I want to change that whole perception and I want to do that as quickly as possible," Kerr said.

Kerr said he has a good rapport with head football coach Shawn Cutright and others at the school.

"I've obviously watched the football team for many years," Kerr said. "They've got tough, hard-nosed kids, and I just think that's the type of kid that I excel in coaching. I think we can take some of that tough, hard-nosed attitude and make some progress with the basketball program."

