Colerain 2022 cornerback Ken Willis verbally commits to the University of Cincinnati

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Colerain High School senior cornerback Ken Willis announced his verbal commitment to the University of Cincinnati on Sunday.

Willis is the first Greater Cincinnati high school football player in the 2022 class to verbally commit to the Bearcats. He is UC's 12th verbal commit overall in the 2022 class.

Willis, who is 5 feet 11 and 160 pounds, also had scholarship offers from schools that included West Virginia, Marshall and Mid-American Conference programs. He told WCPO June 17 he was close to a commitment and was looking forward to sharing the news.

Willis had 31 tackles (21 solo) in seven games last season for Colerain, according to the Greater Miami Conference website. He is rated the state's No. 31 player in the 2022 class by 247 Sports.

Willis said he also plans to play wide receiver for the Cardinals (6-3 in 2020) this season. He's looking forward to the opportunity to help the team on both sides of the ball.

"A lot of people are going to be playing both sides," Willis said. "I'm excited. I want the ball in my hands this year."

Colerain opens the season at La Salle Aug. 20.