Badin's bid for Division II baseball championship ends with 4-0 loss to Bloom-Carroll in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Badin’s quest for its first state baseball championship in 25 years ended with a 4-0 loss to Bloom-Carroll in a Division II state semifinal Friday at Canal Park.

The Rams went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position, stranded 11 runners and were shut out after scoring 54 runs in five postseason victories. They failed to score after loading the bases with one out in the first and left runners at first and second base in each of the last three innings.

“We’ve got to do a better job of cashing in those runners,” Badin coach Brion Treadway said. “We left a lot of runners on base. We had a lot of scoring opportunities that we missed. Against a pitcher like that, you’ve got to get rid of the pop-ups, or the high fly balls. We did square up a lot of balls, and they just made the plays on them.”

Bloom-Carroll’s Logan Moore, who threw a complete-game shutout in the regional final, left the game with two runners on and two outs in the seventh. Nic Feasel relieved him at that point and recorded the final out on a fly out to center. Moore allowed five hits, walked four and struck out two.

“He threw strikes with three quality pitches and competed,” Treadway said.

Bloom-Carroll seized control by scoring three runs — all with two outs — in the second inning. The first two runs scored on a bases-loaded walk and then a balk.

Bloom-Carroll (28-5), which won its only state championship in 2014, advanced to face Akron Archbishop Hoban (22-9) or Vermilion (26-6) in the championship game at 1 p.m. Sunday at Canal Park.

Badin (27-6), which won state championships in 1991 and 1996, was making its 13th state appearance and its first since 2016.

“The expectations are always high at Badin High School for baseball,” Treadway said, “so we’ve got to regroup. We graduate a bunch of dudes that I love to death, and I’m not ready to think about next year right now.”