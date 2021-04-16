Badin High School names Pat Kreke as its head boys basketball coach

HAMILTON, Ohio — Badin High School named Pat Kreke on Friday as its head boys basketball coach.

Kreke is a 1975 Badin graduate and was inducted into the school's athletic hall of fame in 2005, according to a school news release.

He teaches at Fenwick High School, where he was the head boys basketball coach for 30 years and compiled a record of 380-306, according to the news release.

He spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach with Gerry Weisgerber at Badin. Weisgerber just retired after 24 seasons and 339 wins.

"Pat Kreke is a proven winner and we're very pleased that he will be our new boys basketball coach," Badin spokesman Dirk Q. Allen said.

"He's a Badin graduate, he's in our athletic Hall of Fame, so he is already a part of the tremendous Badin sports legacy. Now, he'll have the opportunity to add another chapter to our ongoing success."

