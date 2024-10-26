Anderson's Justice Burnam enters OHSAA record list for most career passing yards

LOVELAND, Ohio — Anderson High School senior quarterback Justice Burnam entered the state record list Friday night for most career passing yards.

Burnam threw for 353 yards and four touchdowns as Anderson defeated host Loveland 49-23 Friday night. The Raptors (10-0) captured the Eastern Cincinnati Conference championship outright with the victory.

Burnam has thrown for 7,337 yards in his career after Friday night. He entered Friday night needing 16 yards passing in his career to join the state list. The minimum amount is 7,000 yards to join the Ohio High School Athletic Association record list.

All statistics for the OHSAA record book must be officially approved and added after this season by the OHSAA staff.

Burnam is the third Anderson quarterback to join the OHSAA record list for most career passing yards, joining Griffin Scalf, a 2023 graduate, and Jay Volpenhein, a 2018 graduate.

Burnam has grown up in the Anderson program and was a ball boy as a youngster watching Volpenhein. Burnam was a backup quarterback to Scalf.

“He has grown over the last four years with his leadership,” Anderson coach Evan Dreyer said. “Justice shows up to a lot of Anderson High School events to support other programs. His family supports every team. Our quarterbacks have done a great job just showing up, supporting their peers, and their families have loved our Raptor events. As a coach, our quarterback families are special people. We appreciate everything that they do to improve our program.”

Anderson has unofficially clinched the No. 1 seed in Division II, Region 8, according to playoff projections analyst Joe Eitel. Anderson is unofficially scheduled to play host to Edgewood (3-7) Nov. 1.

It is the first time Anderson has a 10-0 record since the 2009 season, according to athletic director Chris Newton. It is the fifth time in program history that Anderson has been 10-0 including 1992, 2001, 2002 and 2009, according to former Anderson coach Vince Suriano.

