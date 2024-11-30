Watch Now
Anderson High School football team advances to Division II state final

Raptors to play Avon Dec. 5 in Canton
The Anderson football team defeated Sunbury Big Walnut in a Division II state semifinal Friday night.
DAYTON, Ohio — The undefeated Anderson High School football team will play for a state championship next week in Canton.

Anderson defeated Sunbury Big Walnut 28-24 in a Division II state semifinal Friday night at Welcome Stadium in Dayton.

“Extremely proud,” Anderson coach Evan Dreyer said in a text message Friday night. “After last season our team has worked extremely hard to get to this point. When people set goals and commit to it – it’s an amazing life lesson.”

Anderson (15-0) plays Avon (15-0) in the Division II state final at 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. It will be Anderson's first state final appearance since 2008.

Anderson was a state semifinalist in 2023. Anderson won the 2007 Division II state championship in Massillon.

Dreyer said the Raptors are proud to represent Anderson Township in Stark County once again.

“Our team is going to start preparing for Avon tomorrow,” Dreyer said. “With a short week, we have to heal up and be ready to go. Anderson Township has been waiting for this since 2008.”

Anderson has scored 713 points which is on the state record list for most point scored by a team in a season. Anderson averaged 48.9 points per game entering Friday night.

