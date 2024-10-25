'A proud moment' | Sycamore's Eva Becerril reflects on winning Division I state golf title

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Sycamore High School junior Eva Becerril is still on cloud nine a week after she won the Division I girls golf state championship in Kettering.

“It’s kind of not real; I don’t think I processed yet that I won state,” Becerril said. “It’s a good confidence booster on and off the golf course.”

Becerril shot a 75 the first day and was tied for eighth place at NCR Country Club in Kettering before returning to shoot a 68 on the second day Oct. 15 to earn the state title.

“Eva’s state championship victory is a proud moment in Sycamore Athletics,” said Sycamore athletic director Andrew Ovington. “Eva is not only a tremendous golfer but a tremendous person. She represents Sycamore in a positive light through her hard work, determination and strong character.”

With a two-day score of 618, Rocky River Magnificat won the Division l girls golf state team championship. However, Becerril's state title represented the Southwest Ohio spotlight at the tournament.

Becerril has several memories of the tournament including battling rainy and less than ideal weather conditions.

At one point, Becerril had to borrow her coach’s mittens to stay warm. Through it all, she kept her focus on the task in front of her on the course.

What she won’t ever forget is sinking a 20-foot putt on the 17th hole on the second day to earn a birdie — one of four birdies she earned.

Becerril made a par putt on the 18th hole and was warmly greeted by her friends and teammates as they told her she won the state championship.

“It was crazy — oh my gosh,” Becerril said.

The surreal moment gave plenty of reasons for Becerril to smile after the round as she stood wearing the state championship medal in front of the final scorecards on display at the state tournament.

Becerril is the second state golf champion from Sycamore High School. She joins Kellen Alsip, who won a state title in 2015.

Sycamore has at least 35 individual state champions in school history. Becerril, who plans to compete in some upcoming tournaments including in North Carolina next month, will forever cherish the accomplishment.

Becerril, who started to play golf at 10 years old, said the game continues to teach her life lessons about staying focused on a singular scenario and not dwelling on the past or future.

“We are so proud of her as a community and can’t wait to watch her continued success,” said Ovington.

