'A positive role model': Mason boys cross country coach to retire at end of season

MASON, Ohio — Mason High School boys cross country coach Tom Rapp will always cherish the memories of the storied Greater Miami Conference program.

Rapp, who is starting his 19th season as the Comets head coach, has decided to retire from coaching at the end of this season.

Mason has won four Division I boys cross country state titles with Rapp’s leadership including 2022, 2021, 2014 and 2008. The Comets have been a state runner-up four times including in 2023. The Comets also earned several Greater Miami Conference championships.

Rapp has coached in the Mason cross country coaching program for 23 seasons overall. He was an assistant boys track and field coach for 16 years.

Mason High School has been like a second home to Rapp.

“It’s been a great fit for me,” he said.

Rapp, 64, will continue to teach Spanish at the high school and is beginning his 21st year in that role.

Whether it’s in the classroom or in practice or meets, Rapp enjoys being able to help others on a daily basis. He looks forward to practice and helping to build chemistry among the runners.

“Coach Rapp has been a tremendous teacher/coach, leader and positive role model for our students,” Mason athletic director Scott Stemple said. “He, his staff and runners have sustained one of the most successful boys cross country programs in the state for 23 years of his leadership including four Division I state championships.”

Rapp said the runners have bought into a program that is synonymous with discipline and hard work. The runners want to maintain the legacy each season.

“They know our past,” Rapp said. “They know our history.”

That storied tradition is why Rapp has been recognized for his coaching success. He was named the Ohio High School Athletic Association boys cross country coach of the year for the 2021-22 school year. He was selected for his coaching success, lifetime community involvement, school involvement and his philosophy of coaching.

It's the consistency of the program that Rapp is most proud of while coaching the Comets. Mason has advanced to the state meet every year since 2007. The Comets have finished in the top 10 in all those seasons but one.

A Trotwood, Ohio native, Rapp was a state champion in cross country and in track. He attended Penn State where he earned All-American honors and was a captain for the team. Rapp’s wife, Mary, was also an All-American track athlete at Penn State.

Rapp said he’s been blessed to work as a coach and teach in Mason.

Besides coaching, Rapp worked for Athletes in Action for 23 years. He’s enjoyed the rapport he’s built with other coaches and the student-athletes.

“We’ve had a tremendous group of assistant coaches,” Rapp said. “I found the right balance between innovation and tradition.”

Those themes will continue this season for the Comets. Mason hopes to complete a special path to the state meet for its longtime coach.

“We are grateful for Tom’s service and dedication and wish him the very best in his retirement journey,” Stemple said. “He will be missed at Mason!”

