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Hamilton West Side advances to the Little League World Series next week

Hamilton West Side shuts out Kentucky team en route to Williamsport
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Chris Vogt/Journal-News contributor
The Hamilton West Side Little League has advanced to the Little League World Series next week in Williamsport, Pa.
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WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Hamilton West Side Little League is going back to Williamsport.

The Hamilton West Side Little League All-Stars defeated North Oldham, Kentucky 6-0 in the Great Lakes Region Championship Wednesday in Whitestown, Ind.

Hamilton West Side has advanced to Williamsport and the Little League World Series for the first time since 2021, according to the Journal-News. It is the sixth time in the program history that the Hamilton West Side team has advanced to the Little League World Series, according to the news outlet.

West Side will open Little League World Series play against the Mountain Region champion at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20.

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