'Gus is 100% passion': Former Miami University QB Gus Ragland grateful to coach at alma mater

OXFORD, Ohio — Two weeks after Gus Ragland accounted for eight touchdowns in leading Moeller to an unforgettable 2013 Division I state title, he committed to Miami University.

Nearly 10 years later, the former RedHawks quarterback is sitting in Miami University coach Chuck Martin's office as the team's new quarterbacks coach while also helping with recruiting efforts around Southwest Ohio high schools.

"We built the program in the image of Gus Ragland and it's pretty cool," Martin said. "Now he's back helping us continue to build it."

Ragland was Miami's starting quarterback from 2016-18 and Martin's first commitment overall in Oxford as part of the 2014 class. Ragland is fifth in school history with 6,306 yards passing. He ranks behind just Zac Dysert and Ben Roethlisberger in total offense (7,108 yards) for a career.

Ragland graduated from Miami in 2018 with an engineering degree and he speaks with a great deal of pride about the football program, the campus life and the academics of the Mid-American Conference program.

"I knew when I left here that I wanted to come back," Ragland said. "I didn't know it was going to be this soon but it's been great being back. I've learned a ton. The program has taken steps since I've been here. Just every year they get a little better. It's good being back."

Ragland, 28, spent the past four seasons at Notre Dame including as an assistant quarterbacks coach in 2022. He helped the Irish recruit the No. 6 class in the nation, according to 247Sports.com. He worked closely with former Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees who is now in the same position at Alabama.

Ragland's passion for the game is evident to those who know him well.

"We all have starts to our career," Martin said. "He had a pretty good start. He jumps in right at Notre Dame. He works for a guy (Tommy Rees) who is now the OC at Alabama. He works for Brian Kelly who is one of the most successful coaches of our generation. His experiences four years in are a lot different than mine. I was one year at Mankato (State in Minnesota) and three years at Wittenberg. His first four years are four at Notre Dame when Notre Dame is rolling. He's on a nice trajectory. I'm jealous."

Martin also coached at Notre Dame from 2010-2013 including as an offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach in 2012 and 2013. Both coaches carry with them experiences in South Bend that have helped the Miami program this spring. For Ragland and Martin, it's a relationship built on trust.

"What I love about Coach Martin is he's brutally honest," Ragland said. "He doesn't tell you what you want to hear. He tells you what you need to hear. If you're not performing at the level you need to be performing at he's going to let you know. That's I respect him. He doesn't try to sugarcoat anything."

Miami University Athletics Miami University quarterbacks coach Gus Ragland is grateful to return to his alma mater this year after being the RedHawks' starting quarterback from 2016-18.

While the conversation doesn't usually revolve around the past, there is a reason why Martin was impressed with Ragland as a player and now as a coach.

"Gus was developed so well here because he was such a really great player at Moeller," Martin said. "Unbelievable competitor, unbelievable winner. Really smart, really tough."

Indian Hill coach John Rodenberg, who coached Ragland at Moeller, isn't surprised by Ragland's significant coaching career path in a short amount of time.

"For Gus to come back to Miami and coach the position he played is fitting," Rodenberg said. "Gus is 100% passion. He comes to work every day with the intention of getting himself and his players better."

Ragland has that strong rapport with the quarterbacks and continues to learn from the coaching staff. He's looking forward to seeing what the RedHawks can do to continue to improve as they look toward the season opener at the University of Miami (Fla.) Sept. 1.

"I'm just trying to soak it all in and be a sponge around these guys," said Ragland. "There is so many good football minds in the office so just learning from them. But, it's everything you do - you learn something new every day. It's just been a really positive experience. Just trying to keep my head down and work hard and do a good job for these guys."