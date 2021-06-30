Watch
French fan involved in multi-cyclist crash at Tour de France arrested, reports say

Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AP
Italy's Kristian Sbaragli, left, and France's Bryan Coquard, right, lie on the ground after crashing during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 197.8 kilometers (122.9 miles) with start in Brest and finish in Landerneau, France, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (Anne-Christine Poujoulat, Pool Photo via AP)
APTOPIX France Cycling Tour de France
Posted at 1:06 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 13:06:18-04

PARIS (AP) — A report says gendarmes in Brittany have arrested a fan involved in a massive pileup at the Tour de France during the opening stage at cycling’s biggest event.

The fan brandished a large cardboard sign while leaning into the path of oncoming riders on Saturday. She appeared to be looking in the other direction.

The woman has not been publicly identified.

France Bleu Finistere radio station said she was arrested by gendarmes in the Finistere region.

The station cited a source close to the probe.

