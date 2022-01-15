Former UK men's basketball coach Joe B. Hall dies at 93

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Former UK men's basketball coach Joe B. Hall has died. He was 93 years old.

Current Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari shared the news on Twitter early Saturday morning.

It is with great sadness we share the passing of the great Joe B. Hall. Our hearts are with the Hall family.



We love you, Joe B. pic.twitter.com/SahjbGOexb — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 15, 2022

Hall was the head basketball coach at the University of Kentucky from 1972 to 1985. He led the Wildcats to three Final Fours in 1975, 1978 and 1984 winning the fifth title in program history in 1978. He was named National Coach of the Year in 1978 and was the SEC Coach of the Year following four different seasons.

Coach Joe B. Hall – my friend, my mentor, and an icon in our state and in our profession – passed away this morning. Joe B. Hall took over a program and carried on the winning tradition and legacy of excellence of Kentucky basketball. pic.twitter.com/QirdXnAeMH — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) January 15, 2022

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell released a statement on Hall's passing:

College basketball is part of Kentucky’s heritage. Today, Elaine and I learned with sadness the loss of one of the icons responsible for that tradition. Coach Joe B. Hall led the University of Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team for over a decade, winning the 1978 National Championship and earning a spot in the College Basketball Hall of Fame. Today, Big Blue Nation and all of Kentucky remembers Coach Hall, a man who distinguished himself here and around the globe for his leadership, his passion, and his philanthropy. We send our deepest condolences to his children and family.





Hall, who grew up in Cynthiana, celebrated his 93rd birthday this past November with Coach John Calipari.

