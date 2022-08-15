Former NFL star Aqib Talib's brother turns himself in after fatal shooting

The brother of Super Bowl-winning champion Aqib Talib has turned himself into Texas authorities after being named by Lancaster police as a suspect for allegedly fatally shooting a youth football coach.

In a press release, Lancaster police identified Yaqub Salik Talib as a suspect for allegedly shooting a coach Saturday after a physical altercation erupted.

According to the police, a disagreement occurred between the coaching staff and the officiating crew.

"During the disagreement, the opposing coaching staff were involved in a physical altercation,\ and one of the individuals involved in the altercation discharged a firearm striking one adult male," police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he later died, police said.

According to ABC affiliate WFAA, the man who died was identified by the coaches with the youth team D.E.A. Dragons as coach Mike Hickmon.

In a statement to the Associated Press, Salik Talib’s attorney said he “regrets the tragic loss of life but self surrendered this morning so that he may have the chance to say his side of the story.”

Aqib Talib retired from the NFL in 2020, the Associated Press reported.

WFAA reported that the brothers coach the youth football team North Dallas United Bobcats.