Former New York Giants head coach Jim Fassel dies at 71

Jim Fassel, the former NFL coach who led the New York Giants to the Super Bowl in 2001, has died.

He was 71.

His son John confirmed his father's death to the Los Angeles Times, stating his father began experiencing chest pains on Monday and suffered a fatal heart attack while under sedation at a Las Vegas hospital.

In a statement to The Times, John said that while his dad "will be remembered as a longtime fan and face of the football world, his legacy will live forever in our hearts as the greatest Dad and Grandpa of all time."

Fassel coached the Giants from 1997-2003 and was named AP NFL Coach of the Year in 1997.

His team reached the Super Bowl in 2001 but lost to the Baltimore Ravens.

As head coach, the Giants got to the playoffs three times and finished with a regular-season record of 58-53-1.

"On behalf of the Mara and Tisch families and our entire organization, I would like to express our condolences to the Fassel family and Jim's friends," said Giants president John Mara in a statement. "We were all saddened to hear of Jim's passing. Jim was a good man, and his record as our coach speaks for itself. Jim distinguished himself by the way he managed our team and devoted his efforts to the firefighters and other families following the tragedy of 9-11. The players respected Jim and enjoyed playing for him and his coaching staff. And we appreciated his seven years of leading our team."

According to the Associated Press, Fassel also coached with the Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Arizona Cardinals, and Baltimore Ravens.