Former Bengal, Taft hall-of-famer Neal Craig dies at 73

CINCINNATI — Former Cincinnati Bengal Neal Craig, who spent three seasons with the team and ran for Cincinnati City Council, died Monday.

He was 73 years old.

In a statement, his son Cornell Craig did not disclose Craig’s cause of death.

Craig was born in 1948 and educated at Taft High School, where his performance in football and track earned him a spot in the Taft athletics hall of fame. He was drafted by the Bengals in 1971 before transferring to the Buffalo Bills in ’74 and finishing his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns in ’75-’76.

Craig is survived by a large family, including a sister, four children and one granddaughter.