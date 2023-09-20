Former Bearcat Jerome Ford's success a bright spot for Browns after Nick Chubb's season-ending injury

CLEVELAND, Ohio — After a devastating, season-ending injury to Nick Chubb, the Cleveland Browns looked to former UC Bearcat Jerome Ford to keep their run game alive Monday night.

Ford, selected by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2022 draft, rushed for 106 yards on 16 carries against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He also had three catches for 25 yards and a touchdown.

His success was a bright spot in what was an otherwise messy night for the Browns offense. A 69-yard run that nearly ended in a touchdown at the start of the third quarter helped Cleveland to a 3-point lead, but Pittsburgh's defense was able to lift the Steelers to a 26-22 win.

Ford will be Cleveland's featured back moving forward this season. Still, coach Kevin Stefanski said the team is looking at bringing in another running back to help with the heavy load Chubb leaves behind.

"You don’t replace Nick Chubb," Stefanski said. "Great players in the league, you look around, they go out. It’s always not one person that replaces a player of his caliber, so everybody’s got to do a little bit more, got to do a little bit more everywhere."

A league source confirmed to WCPO's affiliate in Cleveland that former Browns RB Kareem Hunt will visit to discuss a possible return to the team.

While most Tri-State residents aren't too keen on cheering for the Browns, UC fans might able to put the hatred aside to celebrate any of Ford's solo success.