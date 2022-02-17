Watch
Sports

Actions

Former Angels employee convicted in Skaggs' overdose death

items.[0].image.alt
Steve Nesius/AP
FILE - Los Angeles Angels starter Tyler Skaggs pitches to a Tampa Bay Rays batter during the first inning of a baseball game July 31, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Former Los Angeles Angels employee Eric Kay was found guilty on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, of providing Skaggs the drugs that led to the pitcher's overdose death. The 27-year-old Skaggs was found dead in July 2019 in a suburban Dallas hotel room. He had choked to death on his vomit, and a toxic mix of alcohol, fentanyl, and oxycodone was in his system. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius, File)
Skaggs Death Trial
Posted at 4:30 PM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 16:31:24-05

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A former Los Angeles Angels employee has been convicted of providing Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs the drugs that led to his overdose death in Texas.

Eric Kay was convicted one count each of drug distribution resulting in death and drug conspiracy.

He faces up to life in prison.

The Associated Press reported his sentencing is scheduled for June 28.

Skaggs' widow, Carli, and his mother, Debbie, hugged as the verdict was announced.

Kay took off his jacket and tie and was placed into handcuffs, nodding toward his family and friends in the courtroom.

Skaggs was found dead in a suburban Dallas hotel room on July 1, 2019.

A coroner's report said a toxic mix of alcohol, fentanyl, and oxycodone was in his system.

Five major league players, including pitchers Matt Harvey, Cam Bedrosian, and Blake Parker, testified that Kay gave them oxycodone pills sometime between 2017-19, the news outlet reported.

The pitchers said Skaggs' death scared them from using the pain killer.

Harvey was granted immunity from prosecution.

During his testimony, he admitted to using cocaine in New York and California and obtaining oxycodone pills for Skaggs, the news outlet reported.

Kay, who never testified, was with the team when they were in Texas, his first game since returning from rehab.

After Skaggs died, Kay was placed on leave and never returned to the team.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.