Reports: Bengals acquire Hendrickson as Jets pick up DE Lawson, Dolphins get TE Carter

New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) runs off the line in the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.
Posted at 11:05 PM, Mar 15, 2021
New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson is headed to Cincinnati in 2021, according to reports Monday night of a four-year, $60 million contract with the Bengals.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that the Bengals inked a deal with Hendrickson, which includes $32 million in the first two years. The 26-year-old, who had 13.5 sacks in the 2020 season, was drafted out of Florida Atlantic in 2017.

The New York Jets have also reportedly struck a deal with Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson, according to NFL Network's Ian Rappaport. He was among the first to report the three-year, $45 million contract Monday night. The Associated Press, citing a person with direct knowledge of the move, also reported on the deal with Lawson.

Lawson, 25, finished his fourth season with the Bengals with 18 tackles and 5.5 sacks. The 6-foot-2, 265-pound defensive end was drafted out of Auburn in 2017.

The AP also reports the Miami Dolphins reached an agreement on a three-year deal with Bengals tight end Cethan Carter. In three seasons with Cincinnati, he played in 46 games, mostly on special teams.

Teams can’t disclose free agent deals until the NFL’s new league year begins Wednesday. Teams have a two-day “legal tampering” period during which they can discuss contracts with players’ agents, according to the AP.

