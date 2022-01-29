'Who Dey Nation' extends far beyond Cincinnati

People across the "Who Dey Nation" are rooting for the Bengals as they head to the AFC Championship Game on Sunday — but that "nation" stretches much further than just Cincinnati.

Right now, the Bengals are receiving more support than any other NFL team on Twitter, which tracked more than 200,000 tweets.

A lot of those fans are coming from Louisiana, a place where Burrow already made history.

"Yeah, well, obviously I think that would derive from Joe Burrow, Jamal Chase, you know, to LSU veterans. You know, we all have this special love in our heart for them because of the season bestowed upon us in 2019," said Jason Derouen, a Bengals fan in Louisiana.

Derouen said he remembers that season with Burrow as their quarterback.

Years later, it has some fans saying "Who Dey" for the Bengals instead of "Who Dat" for the Saints.

"The Saints are not in the playoffs and Joe burrow is. You know, a special thing to Louisiana so obviously we want to support him. We want to see him take that team to the Super Bowl," Derouen said.

He is not the only one.

"We're packed from the Bengals games," said Neal Hendrick, owner of Zippy's Burritos Tacos & more.

Not far from LSU's campus, Zippy's Restaurant offers a special item on the menu.

"We made a Joey Burrito," Hendrick said.

It is what Burrow used to order when he lived there, now renamed in his honor.

"You know, you've got a lot of extra fans down here. I know our place has been packed and will be packed for the game this Sunday," Hendrick said.

WCPO's sister station in Louisiana KATC explains why the support runs deep.

"The Tigers went on that undefeated run in 2019 and he won a Heisman only the second Heisman ever, in LSU history on the way to winning the national championship and on the way to pretty much calling his shot every step of the way. He is absolutely beloved here now in Louisiana and he is a son of Louisiana," said Seth Lewis, sports director for KATC.

It is a sentiment many in Louisiana can agree on.

"I'll give you a 'Who Dey." Let's go Bengals. Let's get it done," Derouen said.

