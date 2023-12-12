Watch Now
WCPO 9 to air Vikings at Bengals game on Dec. 16

Jeff Dean/AP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) warms up before before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Cincinnati, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Posted at 4:43 PM, Dec 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-12 16:44:10-05

CINCINNATI — The Minnesota Vikings come to the jungle at Paycor Stadium to battle the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 1 p.m. WCPO 9 will broadcast the game produced by The NFL Network.

Our local coverage begins with a WCPO 9 News Pregame Special at noon. NFL GameDay Kickoff starts at 12:30 p.m. followed by Vikings at Bengals at 1 p.m.

Viewers interested in watching the Cricket Celebration Bowl Howard Bison vs. Florida A&M Rattlers and the Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl Miami RedHawks vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers can watch these games starting at noon on Bounce.

Bounce is available free, over-the-air with an antenna on channel WCPO 9.3, on Spectrum channel 992 and altafiber channel 258.

Once the Vikings at Bengals game concludes, WCPO 9 will join the Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl in progress.

Media contact: Melisse Marks, (513) 852-4954, melisse.marks@wcpo.com

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
