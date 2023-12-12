WCPO 9 to air Vikings at Bengals game on Dec. 16

CINCINNATI — The Minnesota Vikings come to the jungle at Paycor Stadium to battle the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 1 p.m. WCPO 9 will broadcast the game produced by The NFL Network.

Our local coverage begins with a WCPO 9 News Pregame Special at noon. NFL GameDay Kickoff starts at 12:30 p.m. followed by Vikings at Bengals at 1 p.m.

Viewers interested in watching the Cricket Celebration Bowl Howard Bison vs. Florida A&M Rattlers and the Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl Miami RedHawks vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers can watch these games starting at noon on Bounce.

Bounce is available free, over-the-air with an antenna on channel WCPO 9.3, on Spectrum channel 992 and altafiber channel 258.

Once the Vikings at Bengals game concludes, WCPO 9 will join the Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl in progress.

