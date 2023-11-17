Bengals' Logan Wilson faces criticism for 'hip-drop' tackles against Ravens that caused injuries on TNF

BALTIMORE — Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson is facing online backlash after controversial tackles on Baltimore Ravens players throughout Thursday night football.

Wilson tackled Ravens tight end Mark Andrews in the first quarter of the game; Andrews suffered an ankle injury and did not return to the field. After the game, Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh said the injury was likely a season-ending one.

“Mark Andrews has a very serious ankle injury,” Harbaugh said after the game. “It looks like a season-ending injury, so our prayers will be with Mark. Nobody cares more about the team and being there for the guys than Mark Andrews.”

"Unfortunately, Mark Andrews has a very serious ankle injury. It looks like a season ending injury." pic.twitter.com/hJ8TbSc4ll — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 17, 2023

Tackles from Wilson resulted in injuries for two additional Ravens' players during the team's Thursday Night Football showdown against the Bengals.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson was hurt in the second quarter after being tackled by Wilson; Jackson also suffered an ankle injury, but he was able to get back on his feet and finish the game.

Then, eight minutes before the end of the game, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was tackled by Wilson in the open field after a 50-yard reception from Jackson. OBJ held his shoulder as he walked off the sidelines of the field; he did not return to play the rest of the game. Unlike his teammate, Andrews, Harbaugh said OBJ will likely bounce back.

"It doesn't look too bad," said Harbaugh of OBJ's injury after the game. "I'm sure it'll be something he'll have to deal with, these guys all have stuff to deal with, but it doesn't look too bad."

But it was the tackle against Andrews that resonated the most with fans and players alike after the game.

This Logan Wilson “hip drop” tackle officially ended Mark Andrews’ season. #Ravens pic.twitter.com/8zkvJChiM7 — Bobby Trosset (@bobbybaltimoree) November 17, 2023

The NFL announced earlier this season it was looking to eliminate the hip-drop tackle, which league executive Jeff Miller has said increases the risk of injury by 25 times the rate of a standard tackle.

"It was definitely a hip drop tackle," Harbaugh said of the contact between Wilson and Andrews after the game. "Was it even necessary in that situation?"

When asked about Wilson's involvement in three injuries for the Ravens, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor didn't address the topic or the tackle when asked after the game.

Still, fans took to social media and hot takes abounded about the hip-drop tackle following the conclusion of the game. Many argued Wilson hadn't done anything wrong, because the tackle is still technically legal by NFL's standards. Others felt the tackle was dirty and called for Wilson's suspension from the league.

Wilson has led the team in tackles in each of the past two regular seasons.